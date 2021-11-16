NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Call Letter @newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released by New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) on newindia.co.in. Check Download Link Below.

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2021: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has uploaded the admit card of Online Phase 2 Exam, scheduled on 04 December 2021, for the post of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists. Those who qualified in the prelims exam can download NIACL Admit Card from the official website - newindia.co.in by fetching their registration number/roll number and passowrd or date of birth . Alternatively, NIACL AO Mains Admit Card Link is provided below:

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card Download Link



NIACL AO Mains Exam Notice

NIACL AO Mains Exam Notice Hindi

NIACL AO Mains Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have 50 questions of 50 marks. The candidates will be given 1 hour and 30 minutes.

There will be 2 descriptive type questions of 30 marks on English Language.This section will be of 30 minutes.

All the questions in objective tests will have multiple choices. There will be penalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score for each section of objective test separately for short listing

for the Descriptive test evaluation/Interview. Descriptive answer script would be evaluated only in respect of those

candidates who qualify the objective test. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut offs will be decided for

Descriptive paper evaluation.

NIACL, a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company, has invited the online applications for Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I) from 01 September 2021 to 21 September 2021.

How to Download NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website i.e. newindia.co.in

Click on 'Recruitment' Tab

Now, click on 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-II (MAIN) EXAM'

Provide your details and click on ‘Login’ Button

Download NIACL Administrative Officer Mains Admit Card