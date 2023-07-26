NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Notification Out; Online Application for 450 Vacancy, Check Dates, Eligibility

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: NIACL AO has invited online applications for the 450 Administrative Officer Posts on its official website. Check NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIACL AO Notification 2023 Out: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is recruiting for the 450 vacancies for Administrative Officer (Scale I) for its various branches. NIACL has released the indicative notification regarding the recruitment drive on its official website. All those candidates having certain educational qualifications have a golden chance to be a part of NIACL as an Administrative Officer (Scale I).

Applicants should note that the registration process for the NIACL Administrative Officer (Scale I) recruitment drive will start on August 1, 2023 and will conclude on August 21, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a three phase process including prelims exam/ mains exam followed by Interview round. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility/age limit/how to apply/selection process/salary and others here.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 1, 2023

Closing date of application: August 21, 2023

NIACL AO Vacancy 2023

Risk Engineers-36

Automobile Engineers-96

Legal-70

Accounts-30

Health-75

IT-23

Generalists-120

NIACL AO 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates should be a Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognized University in the concerned discipline.

NIACL will release the detailed notification regarding the age limit/eligibility/educational qualification/application process and others shortly on its official website.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Posts Name Administrative Officer (Scale I) Number of Post 450 Age Limit 21-30 Yrs Jobs Type Govt Jobs Opening date for online application August 1, 2023 Closing date of application August 21, 2023 Official website https://www.newindia.co.in/

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 1-08-2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 30 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 PDF

NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.newindia.co.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Notification on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Now will get the registration Number and Password on your phone/email.

Step 6: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.