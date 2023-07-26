NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Notification Out; Online Application for 450 Vacancy, Check Dates, Eligibility

NIACL AO Notification 2023 Out: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is recruiting for the 450 vacancies for Administrative Officer (Scale I) for its various branches. NIACL has released the indicative notification regarding the recruitment drive on its official website. All those candidates having certain educational qualifications have a golden chance to be a part of NIACL as an Administrative Officer (Scale I).
Applicants should note that the registration process for the NIACL Administrative Officer (Scale I) recruitment drive will start on August 1, 2023 and will conclude on August 21, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a three phase process including prelims exam/ mains exam followed by Interview round. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility/age limit/how to apply/selection process/salary and others here.
NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: August 1, 2023
Closing date of application: August 21, 2023
NIACL AO Vacancy 2023
Risk Engineers-36
Automobile Engineers-96
Legal-70
Accounts-30
Health-75
IT-23
Generalists-120
NIACL AO 2023 Educational Qualification
Candidates should be a Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognized University in the concerned discipline.
NIACL will release the detailed notification regarding the age limit/eligibility/educational qualification/application process and others shortly on its official website.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
|Posts Name
|Administrative Officer (Scale I)
|Number of Post
|450
|Age Limit
|21-30 Yrs
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Opening date for online application
|August 1, 2023
|Closing date of application
|August 21, 2023
|Official website
|https://www.newindia.co.in/
NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 1-08-2023)
Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 30 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 PDF
NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.newindia.co.in/.
Step 2: Click on the link NIACL AO Recruitment 2023 Notification on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: Now will get the registration Number and Password on your phone/email.
Step 6: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.