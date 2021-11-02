NIACL AO Result 2021 Released: Download PDF Here, Mains on 4 December

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)has released the result of online exam for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) on newindia.co.in. Candidates can download NIACL AO Phase 1 Result through online mode.

NIACL AO Result 2021: New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)has released the result of online exam for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists)on newindia.co.in. Candidates can download NIACL AO Phase 1 Result through online mode.

NIACL AO Result Download 2021

NIACL AO Link is given below. The candidates can download NIACL Phase 1 Result through the link below:

Those who have qualified in NIACL AO Phase 1 Exam will be called for NIACL AO Phase 2 Exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held on 04 December 2021.

NIACL AO Phase 2 Admit Card shall be uploaded shortly.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of our website for further details.

How to Download NIACL AO Result 2021 ?

Go to official website - newindia.co.in

Click on the link ‘List of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates for Phase-II- Recruitment of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists, 2021’

Download NIACL A Result PDF 2021

Check roll numbers of selected candidates