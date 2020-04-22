NICPR Recruitment 2020: 117 Vacancies for Technical Officer, DEO & Other Posts

NICPR Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 and 25 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 23 and 25 April 2020

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Technical Officer-T: 87 Posts

Technical Officer- A: 3 Posts

Technician: 10 Posts

Data Entry Operator: 8 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 9 Posts

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Officer-T: B. Sc. in any branch of modern biology/ life science/biological sciences (zoology. Botany, microbiology, biotechnology, biochemistry) from a recognized university with two years of molecular biology laboratory experience from a recognized institution.

Technical Officer- A: Master's degree in Hosoi ta I Management/ Administration.

Technician: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology OR 12 th pass in science subjects with one-year DMLT plus one-year experience from a recognized organisation OR 12 th pass in science subjects with two years laboratory experience from a recognized organization OR B.Sc degree in life science subjects.

Data Entry Operator: Intermediate or 12th pass from a recognized institute with 2 years' experience in data entry work.

Multi-Tasking Staff: High School or 10th pass from a recognized institute.

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Technical Officer-T, Technical Officer- A, Technician: 50 years

Data Entry Operator, Multi-Tasking Staff: 40 years

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Salary

Technical Officer-T, Technical Officer - Rs. 45,000/-

Technician - Rs. 28, 000/-

Data Entry Operator: Rs. 25000/-

Multi-Tasking Staff: Rs. 20, 000/-

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview along with the documents on the allotted dates at National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research, Noida.