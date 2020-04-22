NICPR Recruitment 2020: 117 Vacancies for Technical Officer, DEO & Other Posts

NICPR Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 and 25 April 2020.
Important Dates
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 23 and 25 April 2020
NICPR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Technical Officer-T: 87 Posts
- Technical Officer- A: 3 Posts
- Technician: 10 Posts
- Data Entry Operator: 8 Posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 9 Posts
NICPR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Technical Officer-T: B. Sc. in any branch of modern biology/ life science/biological sciences (zoology. Botany, microbiology, biotechnology, biochemistry) from a recognized university with two years of molecular biology laboratory experience from a recognized institution.
- Technical Officer- A: Master's degree in Hosoi ta I Management/ Administration.
- Technician: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology OR 12th pass in science subjects with one-year DMLT plus one-year experience from a recognized organisation OR 12th pass in science subjects with two years laboratory experience from a recognized organization OR B.Sc degree in life science subjects.
- Data Entry Operator: Intermediate or 12th pass from a recognized institute with 2 years' experience in data entry work.
- Multi-Tasking Staff: High School or 10th pass from a recognized institute.
NICPR Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Technical Officer-T, Technical Officer- A, Technician: 50 years
- Data Entry Operator, Multi-Tasking Staff: 40 years
NICPR Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Technical Officer-T, Technical Officer - Rs. 45,000/-
- Technician - Rs. 28, 000/-
- Data Entry Operator: Rs. 25000/-
- Multi-Tasking Staff: Rs. 20, 000/-
Download NICPR Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
NICPR Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview along with the documents on the allotted dates at National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research, Noida.