NICPR Recruitment 2020: 117 Vacancies for Technical Officer, DEO & Other Posts

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at nicpr.icmr.org.in. Check details here.

Apr 22, 2020 13:36 IST
NICPR Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer, Data Entry Operator and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 and 25 April 2020.

Important Dates

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 23 and 25 April 2020

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Technical Officer-T: 87 Posts
  • Technical Officer- A: 3 Posts
  • Technician: 10 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator: 8 Posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: 9 Posts

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Technical Officer-T: B. Sc. in any branch of modern biology/ life science/biological sciences (zoology. Botany, microbiology, biotechnology, biochemistry) from a recognized university with two years of molecular biology laboratory experience from a recognized institution.
  • Technical Officer- A: Master's degree in Hosoi ta I Management/ Administration.
  • Technician: 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology OR 12th pass in science subjects with one-year DMLT plus one-year experience from a recognized organisation OR 12th pass in science subjects with two years laboratory experience from a  recognized organization OR B.Sc degree in life science subjects.
  • Data Entry Operator: Intermediate or 12th pass from a recognized institute with 2 years' experience in data entry work.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: High School or 10th pass from a recognized institute.

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

  • Technical Officer-T, Technical Officer- A, Technician: 50 years
  • Data Entry Operator, Multi-Tasking Staff: 40 years

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Technical Officer-T, Technical Officer - Rs. 45,000/-
  • Technician - Rs. 28, 000/-
  • Data Entry Operator: Rs. 25000/-
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: Rs. 20, 000/-

Download NICPR Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

NICPR Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview along with the documents on the allotted dates at National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research, Noida.

 

