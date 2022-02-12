NIFT Group C Recruitment 2022:Download Notification @nift.ac.in

NIFT Group C Recruitment 2022: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Panchkula has released the latest notification for the recruitment of Group C Non-Teaching positions. Vacancies are available for Machine Mechanic, Assistant (Finance & Accounts), Assistant Warden (Female), Stenographer Grade 3, Nurse and Library Assistant on a contract basis of three years, on its website (nift.ac.in/Panchkula/careers). Eligible candidates can apply offline on or before 14 March 2022

NIFT Group C Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 14 March 2022

NIFT Group C Vacancy Details

Machine Mechanic (For Department of Fashion Technology, Fashion Design & Knitwear Design) - 1 Post

Assistant (Finance & Accounts) - 1 Post

Assistant Warden (Female) - 1 Post

Stenographer Grade 3 - 1 Post

Nurse - 1 Post

Library Assistant - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for NIFT Group C Posts

Educational Qualification

Machine Mechanic (For Department of Fashion Technology, Fashion Design & Knitwear Design) - Full time three years Diploma after 10th from Recognized state/ central Board of Technical education and Training in Mechanical Engineering/ Mechatronics Engineering / Instrumentation Technology. OR Full time two year Diploma after 10th from Recognized ITI/ NSTI / IDTR/ IGTR in Machinist/ Mechanic Machine Tools Maintenance / Technician Mechatronics / Textile Mechatronics (NSQF level 5). OR Full time two years Diploma after 12th from Recognized ITI/ NSTI / IDTR/ IGTR in Instrument Mechanic / Mechanic Industrial Electronics (NSQF level. OR Full time six months NCVT certificate in Industrial Sewing Machine Technician (NSQF level 3).

Assistant (Finance & Accounts) - Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from recognized University / Institution OR Master’s Degree in Commerce from recognized University / Institution. from Recognized state/ central Board of Technical education and Training in Mechanical Engineering/ Mechatronics Engineering / Instrumentation Technology. OR Full time two-year Diploma after 10th from Recognized ITI/ NSTI / IDTR/ IGTR in Machinist/ Mechanic Machine Tools Maintenance / Technician Mechatronics / Textile Mechatronics (NSQF level 5). OR Full time two years Diploma after 12th from Recognized ITI/ NSTI / IDTR/ IGTR in Instrument Mechanic / Mechanic Industrial Electronics (NSQF level 5). OR Full-time six months NCVT certificate in Industrial Sewing Machine Technician (NSQF level 3). Post-qualification 3 years of experience (for 3 years diploma after 10th), 4 years of experience (for NSQF level 5 after 10th), 2 years of experience (for NSQF level 5 after 12th) and 6 years of experience (for NSQF level 3).

Assistant (Finance Account) - B.Com with 2 years experience and Master in Commerce with 1-year experience.

Assistant Warden (Female) - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institution and one year of experience.

Stenographer Grade 3 - Graduate from a recognized University/ Institute. Minimum speed of 80 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm in typing and Minimum 2 years’ experience.

Nurse - B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute/ Regular course in B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University or Institute/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognized University or Institute. Registered as Nurse or Nurse and midwifery (RN or RN and RM) with State Nursing Council. Six months experience in a minimum fifty bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification OR Diploma in General Nursing and midwifery from a recognized Board or Council. Registered as Nurse or Nurse and midwifery (RN or RN and RM) with State Nursing Council. Two and half years’ experience in a minimum fifty bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification.

Library Assistant - Graduate from a recognized University / Institution with a diploma in Library Science OR Bachelors’ Degree in Library Science from recognized University/Institution. At least one year of working experience in a well-established Library.

NIFT Group C Age Limit:

27 years

How to Apply for NIFT Recruitment 2022 ?

Application forms can be downloaded from our website (https://nift.ac.in/Panchkula/careers). Candidates should send the filled applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/category/experience etc to “The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Government Polytechnic Campus Building, Sector 26, Panchkula, Haryana -134116” and be superscripted as “Application for the post of______________” must be written on the sealed envelope.

Application Fee:

Rs. 590/-