NIMHANS Recruitment 2021 for 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts, Download Notice @nimhans.ac.in

NIMHANS Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Nursing Officer, Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular), Computer Programmer, Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block, Speech Therapist and Audiologist,Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) and Assistant Dietician on its website - nimhans.ac.in. Interested persons can apply for NIMHANS Recruitment in the prescribed application format through offline mode on or before 28 June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of online application: 28 June 2021 upto 4:30 PM

NIMHANS Vacancy Details

Nursing Officer - 266 Posts

Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 1 Post

Computer Programmer - 1 Post

Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block - 1 Post

Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 3 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- 1 Post

Assistant Dietician - 1 Post

Salary: Initial Pay

Nursing Officer - Rs.44,900/-

Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - Rs.35,400/-

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Rs.67,700/-

Computer Programmer - Rs.35,400/-

Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block - Rs.44,900/-

Speech Therapist and Audiologist - Rs.35,400/-

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - Rs.35,400/-

Assistant Dietician - Rs.35,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for NIMHANS Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Hon) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University. OR B.Sc.(Post Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an INC recognized Institute/ University. Registered at Nurses & Midwife in State/INC. Two Years’ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above

Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - II Class / BA / B.Sc. of a recognized University with Psychology as one of the subjects. At least one year experience in teaching in a normal school or a school of the Handicapped.

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Ph.D (Basic / Medical Sciences).One year experience in Neuromuscular Diseases/ Neurosciences.

Computer Programmer - Post Graduate diploma in Computer Applications with knowledge in statistical applications.

Speech Therapist and Audiologist - First or High Second class in Master degree in Speech Pathology and or Audiology or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Board

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- I OR II Class Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification in Life Sciences from a recognized University / Institution. 2 years research experience in Biological Sciences / Molecular Biology

Assistant Dietician - B.Sc. Degree in Science and Diploma in Dietics of a recognized University / Institution.

Age Limit:

Nursing Officer - 35 years

Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - 30 years

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 40 years

Computer Programmer - 30 years

Junior Scientific Officer – 35 years

Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 30 years

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - 35 years

Assistant Dietician - 30 years

How to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested persons can apply in the prescribed application and submit it along with other necessary documents to The Director, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru – 560 029, India, on or before 28 June 2021 upto 4.30 PM.

Application Fee:

Group A Posts - Rs.2360/- (Rs.1180/- in case of SC/ST candidates)

Group B Posts - Rs.1180/- (Rs.885/- in case of SC /ST candidates)

NIMHANS Notification Download