NIMHANS Recruitment 2021 for 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts, Download Notice @nimhans.ac.in
NIMHANS has published a recruitment notification for 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology), Senior Scientific Officer, Computer Programmer, Jr Scientific Officer, Speech Therapist and Audiologist, Sr Scientific Assistant and Assistant Dietician Posts on nimhans.ac.in. Check Details here
NIMHANS Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Nursing Officer, Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular), Computer Programmer, Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block, Speech Therapist and Audiologist,Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) and Assistant Dietician on its website - nimhans.ac.in. Interested persons can apply for NIMHANS Recruitment in the prescribed application format through offline mode on or before 28 June 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of online application: 28 June 2021 upto 4:30 PM
NIMHANS Vacancy Details
- Nursing Officer - 266 Posts
- Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - 1 Post
- Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 1 Post
- Computer Programmer - 1 Post
- Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block - 1 Post
- Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 3 Posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- 1 Post
- Assistant Dietician - 1 Post
Salary: Initial Pay
- Nursing Officer - Rs.44,900/-
- Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - Rs.35,400/-
- Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Rs.67,700/-
- Computer Programmer - Rs.35,400/-
- Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block - Rs.44,900/-
- Speech Therapist and Audiologist - Rs.35,400/-
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - Rs.35,400/-
- Assistant Dietician - Rs.35,400/-
Eligibility Criteria for NIMHANS Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Hon) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University. OR B.Sc.(Post Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an INC recognized Institute/ University. Registered at Nurses & Midwife in State/INC. Two Years’ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above
- Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - II Class / BA / B.Sc. of a recognized University with Psychology as one of the subjects. At least one year experience in teaching in a normal school or a school of the Handicapped.
- Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - Ph.D (Basic / Medical Sciences).One year experience in Neuromuscular Diseases/ Neurosciences.
- Computer Programmer - Post Graduate diploma in Computer Applications with knowledge in statistical applications.
- Speech Therapist and Audiologist - First or High Second class in Master degree in Speech Pathology and or Audiology or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Board
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- I OR II Class Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification in Life Sciences from a recognized University / Institution. 2 years research experience in Biological Sciences / Molecular Biology
- Assistant Dietician - B.Sc. Degree in Science and Diploma in Dietics of a recognized University / Institution.
Age Limit:
- Nursing Officer - 35 years
- Teacher for MR Children (Clinical Psychology - 30 years
- Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) - 40 years
- Computer Programmer - 30 years
- Junior Scientific Officer – 35 years
- Speech Therapist and Audiologist - 30 years
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) - 35 years
- Assistant Dietician - 30 years
How to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested persons can apply in the prescribed application and submit it along with other necessary documents to The Director, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru – 560 029, India, on or before 28 June 2021 upto 4.30 PM.
Application Fee:
Group A Posts - Rs.2360/- (Rs.1180/- in case of SC/ST candidates)
Group B Posts - Rs.1180/- (Rs.885/- in case of SC /ST candidates)