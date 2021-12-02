NIOS Admission 2022 Registration Begins For October Exam, Apply at nios.ac.in

NIOS has started the registration for admission to secondary, senior secondary and vocational courses for the October 2022 exam. Candidates will have to apply in online mode at nios.ac.in. The last date to fill up the application form of NIOS is 31st January without any late fees. Check details here

NIOS Admission 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the registration form for admission to secondary, senior secondary and vocational courses for the October 2022 exam. Candidates can fill the NIOS 2022 application form till 31st January without paying any late fees. To fill the NIOS admission application forms, candidates will have to visit the official website - nios.ac.in. Also, NIOS must check their eligibility provided on the NIOS official website before submitting the NIOS application for the academic session 2021-22.

NIOS Admission 2022 Important Dates

Events Application Dates Last date to register for NIOS 31st January 2022 Last date to register by paying Rs. 200 as late fee 1st to 15th February 2022 Last date to register by paying Rs. 400 as late fee 16th to 18th February 2022 Last date to register by paying Rs. 700 as late fee 1st to 15th March

How To Fill NIOS Admission 2022 Application Form?

The NIOS admission application forms are available on the official website - nios.ac.in. Candidates can only apply for NIOS October 2022 exam in online mode. To know the steps to fill the NIOS admission 2022 application form, candidates can go through the steps mentioned below -

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIOS - nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application submission link.

Step 3: Go to the application form.

Step 4: Enter all the information in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the form along with the document.

About National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was established in November 1989 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). It conducts on-demand and public exams of secondary and senior secondary classes along with D.El.Ed exams. The NIOS class 12th and 10th admission process is conducted by NIOS twice in a year. The first session is for April (Block 1) and the second is for October (Block 2).