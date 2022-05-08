NIRDPR Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Training Manager Post @nirdpr.org.in, Salary Rs.40,000

NIRDPR has invited online application for the Training Manager Post on its official website. Check NIRDPR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has invited online application for recruitment to the 15 post of Training Manager on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 13 May 2022.

In a bid to apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including PG degree with a good academic record Good communication skills in English.

All interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. 12/2022

Important Dates for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 May 2022

Vacancy Details for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Training Manager-15

Eligibility Criteria for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

PG degree with a good academic record Good communication skills in English.

Desirable Qualifications:

Proficiency in MS-Office

Willing to travel

Experience:

Minimum of Three Years of Experience in Training/ Capacity building with any

National / State level agencies or reputed NGOs.

Must have hands on experience in collection, compilation and processing of data as well as report writing skills.

Age limit for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

40 years or below

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Remuneration for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Rs.40,000/- per month

NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:







How to Apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website on or before 13 May 2022 till 05:30 PM.