NLC Admit Card 2021 for Nurse and Other Paramedical Posts Released @nlcindia.in, Download Link Here

NLC Admit Card 2021: NLC India Limited has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Nurse, Dialysis Technician, Physiotherapist, Male Nursing Assistant, Female Nursing Assistant and Emergency Care Technician. Candidates can download NLC Paramedical Admit Card from the official website of NLC - nlcindia.in.

NLC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NLC Nurse Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

NLC Admit Card Download Link

NLC Nurse Exam is scheduled on 20 May 2021 (Thursday) and exam for other posts shall be conducted on 21 May 2021 (Friday). NLC Paramedical Exam will be conducted at Neyveli.

The selection will be solely based on the performance in the Written Test. There will be Objective type question to test the subject knowledge of the candidates of 100 Marks.

How to Download NLC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - nlcindia.in Click on ‘Career’ Tab, given at the top A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘ Download Call letter & Instruction to the Candidates ’ It will redirect you to a new page, enter your ‘Email ID’ and ‘Password’ Download NLC Admit Card for Nurse and Other Posts

NLC India Limited had published the notification for filling up 43 vacancies of Nurses and Paramedics on Fixed Term Employment basis for a period of Two years for its 350 bedded General Hospital at Neyveli including to manage the exigencies of COVID-19 pandemic at NLCIL, GH / COVID-19 Care Centres, Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.