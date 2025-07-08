Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025: Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025: The entrance exam consists of 108 questions from subjects like Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. Check the latest NMAT exam pattern and marking scheme on this page.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 8, 2025, 15:47 IST
NMAT Exam Pattern 2025
NMAT Exam Pattern 2025

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025: The NMAT exam will be conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for admission to the MBA courses at SVKM's NMIMS and other prestigious B-Schools in India. The official NMAT 2025 notification will be released in the coming months. Understanding the NMAT exam pattern and marking scheme will help candidates plan a robust strategy. It typically carries 108 questions from Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The exam duration shall be 120 minutes. Aspirants should also check the important topics to prioritise high-weightage areas. In this article, we have compiled the NMAT 2025 exam pattern based on last year's notification for reference purposes.

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) publishes the exam pattern and marking scheme for the NMAT 2025 exam on the official portal. Understanding the paper structure can streamline exam preparation. The key highlights of the NMAT 2025 exam pattern are tabulated below for the clarity of the aspirants.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)

Exam Name

NMAT 2025 Exam

Purpose

Admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools

Number of Questions

108 questions

Exam Duration

120 minutes

Negative Marking

No

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Section-Wise Weightage

Candidates should thoroughly review the NMAT exam pattern specified by the officials. It provides insights into exam mode, question format, type of questions, total number of questions, exam duration, and scoring parameters. Given below is the expected NMAT 2025 exam pattern for all the sections:

  • A total of 108 questions will be asked in the entrance test.

  • The overall exam duration shall be 120 minutes. There shall time limit for each section in the exam.

  • The NMAT score range shall be 36-360.

Subject

Number of Questions

Exam Duration

Score Range

Language Skills Section

36 questions

28 minutes

Score range 12-120

Quantitative Skills Section

36 questions

52 minutes

Score range 12-120

Logical Reasoning Section

36 questions

40 minutes

Score range 12-120

Total

108 questions

120 minutes

Score range 36-360

NMAT Marking Scheme 2025

Candidates should check the NMAT marking scheme before planning their strategy. This will help them learn about the mark per correct answers and incorrect responses. There shall be equal weightage to all sections. Typically, there is no negative marking for wrong answers in the entrance test.

NMAT Important Topics 2025

Aspirants should be familiar with the NMAT important topics to prepare effectively for the entrance test. They should master the basics of all the essential chapters to increase their chances of achieving high marks on the test. Here are the section-wise important topics for the NMAT 2025 exam shared below:

Section

Important Topics

Language Skills

Reading Comprehension

Error Identification

Prepositions

Para Forming

Analogies

Sentence Completion, etc

Logical Reasoning

Critical Reasoning

Deductions

Analytical Puzzles

Other Reasoning, etc

Quantitative Skills

Number Properties

Data Integration Caselets and Tables

Arithmetic

Algebra and Probability

Data Sufficiency

Data Integration Graphs and Charts, etc

How to Prepare Well for the NMAT 2025 Exam?

Aspirants must follow smart planning, the latest resources, and expert guidance to prepare well for the NMAT 2025 exam. The expert-recommended strategies to ace the entrance exam with flying colours are shared below.

  • You should analyse the NMAT syllabus to figure out relevant chapters and subtopics.

  • Utilise the best books to master chapters from basic to core-level topics.

  • Practice mock tests and past papers to check where your preparation stands. It can enhance your efficiency, time management, and accuracy.

  • Make smart notes to revisit the covered topics.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News