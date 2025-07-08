NMAT Exam Pattern 2025: Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025: The NMAT exam will be conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for admission to the MBA courses at SVKM's NMIMS and other prestigious B-Schools in India. The official NMAT 2025 notification will be released in the coming months. Understanding the NMAT exam pattern and marking scheme will help candidates plan a robust strategy. It typically carries 108 questions from Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The exam duration shall be 120 minutes. Aspirants should also check the important topics to prioritise high-weightage areas. In this article, we have compiled the NMAT 2025 exam pattern based on last year's notification for reference purposes.

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) publishes the exam pattern and marking scheme for the NMAT 2025 exam on the official portal. Understanding the paper structure can streamline exam preparation. The key highlights of the NMAT 2025 exam pattern are tabulated below for the clarity of the aspirants.