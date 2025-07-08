NMAT Exam Pattern 2025: Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

NMAT Exam Pattern 2025: The NMAT exam will be conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for admission to the MBA courses at SVKM's NMIMS and other prestigious B-Schools in India. The official NMAT 2025 notification will be released in the coming months. Understanding the NMAT exam pattern and marking scheme will help candidates plan a robust strategy. It typically carries 108 questions from Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The exam duration shall be 120 minutes. Aspirants should also check the important topics to prioritise high-weightage areas. In this article, we have compiled the NMAT 2025 exam pattern based on last year's notification for reference purposes.
NMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) publishes the exam pattern and marking scheme for the NMAT 2025 exam on the official portal. Understanding the paper structure can streamline exam preparation. The key highlights of the NMAT 2025 exam pattern are tabulated below for the clarity of the aspirants.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)
|
Exam Name
|
NMAT 2025 Exam
|
Purpose
|
Admission to MBA/PGDM programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools
|
Number of Questions
|
108 questions
|
Exam Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
No
NMAT Exam Pattern 2025 Section-Wise Weightage
Candidates should thoroughly review the NMAT exam pattern specified by the officials. It provides insights into exam mode, question format, type of questions, total number of questions, exam duration, and scoring parameters. Given below is the expected NMAT 2025 exam pattern for all the sections:
-
A total of 108 questions will be asked in the entrance test.
-
The overall exam duration shall be 120 minutes. There shall time limit for each section in the exam.
-
The NMAT score range shall be 36-360.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Exam Duration
|
Score Range
|
Language Skills Section
|
36 questions
|
28 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Quantitative Skills Section
|
36 questions
|
52 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Logical Reasoning Section
|
36 questions
|
40 minutes
|
Score range 12-120
|
Total
|
108 questions
|
120 minutes
|
Score range 36-360
NMAT Marking Scheme 2025
Candidates should check the NMAT marking scheme before planning their strategy. This will help them learn about the mark per correct answers and incorrect responses. There shall be equal weightage to all sections. Typically, there is no negative marking for wrong answers in the entrance test.
NMAT Important Topics 2025
Aspirants should be familiar with the NMAT important topics to prepare effectively for the entrance test. They should master the basics of all the essential chapters to increase their chances of achieving high marks on the test. Here are the section-wise important topics for the NMAT 2025 exam shared below:
|
Section
|
Important Topics
|
Language Skills
|
Reading Comprehension
Error Identification
Prepositions
Para Forming
Analogies
Sentence Completion, etc
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Critical Reasoning
Deductions
Analytical Puzzles
Other Reasoning, etc
|
Quantitative Skills
|
Number Properties
Data Integration Caselets and Tables
Arithmetic
Algebra and Probability
Data Sufficiency
Data Integration Graphs and Charts, etc
How to Prepare Well for the NMAT 2025 Exam?
Aspirants must follow smart planning, the latest resources, and expert guidance to prepare well for the NMAT 2025 exam. The expert-recommended strategies to ace the entrance exam with flying colours are shared below.
-
You should analyse the NMAT syllabus to figure out relevant chapters and subtopics.
-
Utilise the best books to master chapters from basic to core-level topics.
-
Practice mock tests and past papers to check where your preparation stands. It can enhance your efficiency, time management, and accuracy.
-
Make smart notes to revisit the covered topics.
