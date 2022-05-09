Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NMDC Admit Card 2022 Released for ET and Field Attendant Posts, Download From Here

NMDC Admit Card 2022 has been released at nmdc.co.in. Candidates can download NMDC ET Admit Card and NMDC Field Attendant Admit Card from here.

Created On: May 9, 2022 20:32 IST
Modified On: May 9, 2022 20:38 IST
NMDC Admit Card 2022
NMDC Admit Card 2022

NMDC Admit Card 2022: NMDC Limited has released the admit card of the Group Discussion and Interview for the post of Executive Trainee (ET) and for the written exam for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) at nmdc.co.in. Candidates can download NMDC ET Admit Card and NMDC Field Attendant Admit Card by visiting the official website or directly through NMDC Admit Card Link available below:

NMDC Field Attendant Admit Card Download Link

NMDC ET GATE Admit Card Download Link

NMDC ET NET Admit Card Download Link

How to Download NMDC Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in
  2. Click on ‘SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES CAN DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER/ ADMIT CARD  ----- Click here’ or ‘TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER--- Click here’, given under advertisement number 02/2022, 01/2021 and 05/2021
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download NMDC Executive Trainee Admit Card and NMDC FA Admit Card

