NMDC Admit Card 2022 Released for ET and Field Attendant Posts, Download From Here

NMDC Admit Card 2022: NMDC Limited has released the admit card of the Group Discussion and Interview for the post of Executive Trainee (ET) and for the written exam for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) at nmdc.co.in. Candidates can download NMDC ET Admit Card and NMDC Field Attendant Admit Card by visiting the official website or directly through NMDC Admit Card Link available below:
NMDC Field Attendant Admit Card Download Link
NMDC ET GATE Admit Card Download Link
NMDC ET NET Admit Card Download Link
How to Download NMDC Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of NMDC - nmdc.co.in
- Click on ‘SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES CAN DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER/ ADMIT CARD ----- Click here’ or ‘TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER--- Click here’, given under advertisement number 02/2022, 01/2021 and 05/2021
- Enter your details
- Download NMDC Executive Trainee Admit Card and NMDC FA Admit Card