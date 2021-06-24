NTPC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021 Out @ntpccareers.net, Check NTPC AE, Chemist Exam Details Here

NTPC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Chemist. The candidates who enrolled and applied for the exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of NTPC.i.e.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Assistant Engineer, Assistant Chemist Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 3 July 2021. The admit cards for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. The link to the admit card is given below.

How to download NTPC Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer, Assistant Chemist Posts?

Visit the official website of NTPC.i.e.ntpccareers.net. Click on NTPC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021. Select your Discipline, Enter Application Number or Email Id and Date of Birth. The NTPC Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer, Assistant Chemist Posts will be displayed on the screen. Download NTPC Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download NTPC Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer, Assistant Chemist Posts

The candidates should note that Admit Cards are available only for shortlisted candidates. In case you have submitted multiple applications, the last application submitted will be considered. Kindly use the app. no./reg. no. of the last submitted application to download the admit card.

This drive is being done to recruit 230 vacancies of Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist. The online application process was started between 24 February to 10 March. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written test. The test will consist of 2 parts. i.e. Knowledge Test & Aptitude Test. The candidates have to qualify separately in both parts. Candidates are required to indicate their choice for test centres at the time of online application.

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and bring it along with the photo identity card on the day of the exam. The candidates can directly download NTPC Admit Card by clicking on the above link.