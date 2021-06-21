NTPC Diploma Trainee Result 2021 for 2nd Stage Out @ntpccareers.net, Download Here

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has released 2nd Stage Online Technical Exam for the post of Diploma Trainee on its website - ntpc.co.in. Candidates can download NTPC 2nd Stage Result from the NTPC Career website i.e. www.ntpccareers.net

NTPC Result 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has released 2nd Stage Online Technical Exam for the post of Diploma Trainee on its website - ntpc.co.in. Candidates can download NTPC 2nd Stage Result from the NTPC Career website i.e. www.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Diploma Trainee 2nd Stage Result Link is given below. The candidates can download NTPC Result for Electrical, Mechanical, Mine Survey and Mining, directly, through the link below:

NTPC Result Download Links:

Electrical Result CBT2

Mechanical Result CBT2

Mine Survey Result CBT2

Mining Result CBT2

Candidates whose roll number are available in the list will now appear for Medical examination and Document Verification.

How to Download NTPC Diploma Trainee Result 2021 ?