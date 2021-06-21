Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NTPC Diploma Trainee Result 2021 for 2nd Stage Out @ntpccareers.net, Download Here

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has released 2nd Stage Online Technical Exam for the post of Diploma Trainee on its website - ntpc.co.in. Candidates can download NTPC 2nd Stage Result from the NTPC Career website i.e. www.ntpccareers.net

Created On: Jun 21, 2021 13:01 IST
NTPC Result 2021
NTPC Result 2021

NTPC Result 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC) has released 2nd Stage Online Technical Exam for the post of Diploma Trainee on its website - ntpc.co.in. Candidates can download NTPC 2nd Stage Result from the NTPC Career website i.e. www.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Diploma Trainee 2nd Stage Result Link is given below. The candidates can download NTPC Result for Electrical, Mechanical, Mine Survey and Mining, directly, through the link below:

NTPC Result Download Links:

Electrical Result CBT2

Mechanical Result CBT2

Mine Survey Result CBT2

Mining Result CBT2

Candidates whose roll number are available in the list will now appear for Medical examination and Document Verification.

How to Download NTPC Diploma Trainee Result 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website of NTPC - https://www.ntpccareers.net/
  2. Go to ‘Under Process’ Section
  3. Click on result links give under ‘ List of Candidates shortlisted for Medical examination and Document Verification - DT-2020 (Coal Mining Region)’
  4. Download NTPC 2nd Level Result PDF
  5. Check Registration Number or Roll Number of shortlisted candidates

 

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 7 =
Post

Comments