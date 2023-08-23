CBSE Class 12 Physics Nuclei Formula List, Definitions, and Diagrams

CBSE Class 12 Physics Nuclei Formula List: The formula sheet or formula page is an amalgamation of all the formulas present in a particular chapter or unit. Subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Accountancy, require the formation of such pages/sheets so that it becomes easier for students to remember and use formulas, whenever necessary. Students can create their own formula pages for subjects they feel difficulty in. However, to save you some time, we have brought to you the formula list for CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 13 Nuclei. You can also find attached links for formula pages of other chapters from Physics. Use the PDF download link attached below to save the sheet for future use.

This formulas sheet for Class 12 Physics Nuclei consists of all the important formulae, nuclear reactions, and some important standard values. Keeping this sheet handy will help you in solving NCERT Solutions, numerical problems, and frequent practices. Nuclei consist of lots of standard values that will have to be memorized by students. Though, these values are present in the question paper, do not forget to learn them by heart for your own safety. Apart from these values, the formulas present in the chapter are easy to remember. This is a short chapter but MCQs and 3-mark questions can be asked from Class 12 Nuclei.

Atomic masses, calculation of mass number, size of nucleus, binding energy and its calculations, nuclear force, radioactivity, nuclear fusion and fission reactions, and thermonuclear fusion are some of the important topics from the chapter. As mentioned earlier, it is a small chapter but an important one. No topic from the chapter should be missed by students since all of these are important from the exam’s point of view and are frequently asked in the examinations.

Formula Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 12 Nuclei

Mass Number

Radius of nucleus

Nuclear Density

Mass Energy Equivalence Relation

Mass Defect

Binding energy per nucleon

Q value

Nuclear Reactions:

Fission

Fusion

Some important Standard Values:

To download Formula Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 13 Nuclei, click on the link below

