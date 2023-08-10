CBSE Class 12 Physics Wave Optics Formula List, Definitions, Diagrams

CBSE Class 12 Physics Wave Optics Formula list: In this article, students of Class 12 with Physics as their core subject can find important formulas, definitions, and diagrams from Chapter 10, Wave Optics. It is yet another important chapter that deals with some of the most important topics from Class 12 Physics, Interference and Diffraction. A PDF download link has also been provided at the bottom of the article so that students can download it and use it as per their convenience. This formula sheet along with important definitions and diagrams has been prepared by our subject experts as per CBSE’s latest Syllabus and Sample Paper. So, students can be carefree while referring to these.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Wave Optics Formulas, Diagrams, and Definitions are presented below:

Formula

Snells’ law of refraction- n1 sin i = n2 sin r

Displacement=

Amplitude= 2a x cos(f/2)

Intensity(I) = 4 x Io x cos2(f/2)

Average Intensity= 2 Io

Constructive Interference/Dark fringes(Xn)= nλD/d

Destructive Interference/Bright fringes(Xn)= (n+1/2)λD/d

Wavelength= 2π/k

Malu’s Law=

Diagrams

Spherical Wavefronts

Huygen’s geometrical construction for a plane wave

Refraction of a plane wave

Refraction at a rare medium

Reflection of a plane wave by a plane surface

Diffraction by a single slit

Polarization

Definitions

Wavefront- It is defined as a surface of constant phase. It is a locus of points, which oscillate in phase . Huygens Principle- Each point of the wavefront is the source of a secondary disturbance and the wavelets emanating from these points spread out in all directions with the speed of the wave. These wavelets emanating from the wavefront are usually referred to as secondary wavelets and if we draw a common tangent to all these spheres, we obtain the new position of the wavefront at a later time. Total Internal Reflection- The angle Ic is known as the critical angle and for all angles of incidence greater than the critical angle, we will not have any refracted wave and the wave will undergo what is known as total internal reflection. Superposition Principle- It states at a particular point in the medium, the resultant displacement produced by a number of waves is the vector sum of the displacements produced by each of the waves.

