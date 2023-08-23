CBSE Class 12 Physics Atoms Formula List, Definitions, and Diagrams

Atoms Formulas & Diagrams: Students can find a list of important diagrams and formulas for CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 12, Atoms. Use the PDF download link attached below to save the formula sheet.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Atoms Formula list: The class 12 Physics CBSE Board Exam is one of the toughest board exams with the most critical question paper. A lot of effort and time goes into preparing for it. Since, all of us know that Physics is a subject full of formulas, derivations, graphs, and apt use of mathematical equations, it is important that all of these are combined and put together to save some time. Half of your time can be utilized if you have a sheet of formulas, diagrams, important definitions, graphs, etc which can be referred to, anytime.

To help you with the same, we have brought here the Formula sheet for CBSE Class 12 Physics Part 2, Chapter 2, Atoms. This formula sheet also consists of important diagrams that can be directly asked for in your CBSE Board Examination. If not directly, they can be given in the question paper to derive equations and formulas. For your convenience, we have also presented a PDF download link below. It is advised that students should use the link to download the formulas and use them while solving NCERT Solutions, in-text exercises, and solving numerical.

The class 12 Physics Atoms chapter talks about some concepts that can be important from the CBSE Board Exam’s point of view. Rutherford’s nuclear model of atom, Atomic spectra, Bohr model of the hydrogen atom, De Brogile’s explanation of Bohr’s Second postulate of quantization, and energy levels, are some of them.

Formula Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 12 Atoms

Diagrams

Geiger-Marsden scattering experiment

Schematic arrangement of Geiger-Marsden scattering experiment

Alpha particle trajectory

Atomic Spectra: Emission lines in the spectrum of hydrogen

Bohr’s model of the hydrogen atom

DE BROGLIE’S EXPLANATION OF BOHR’S SECOND POSTULATE OF QUANTISATION

Scattering of alpha particles by a thin foil at different angles

Formulas:

Magnitude of force of α particle:

Conservation of Energy

Distance of closest approach

Total energy of the electron

Velocity of electron

Frequency of the electron moving around proton

Orbital Radius

Angular Momentum

Frequency of emitted photon

Radius of nth possible orbit

Energy of an electron

Difference in energy levels

Wavelength

Angular momentum of the electron(According to Bohr’s quantum condition)

