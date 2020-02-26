NVS PGT/TGT/MISC Recruitment 2019-2020: Result, Merit List, Exam Updates, Syllabus, Eligibility, Selection

NVS Recruitment 2019-2020: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the results of the TGT/PGT/MISC posts containing the marks and merit list of the selected candidates shortlisted for NVS Interview round. The final merit list has been released for all the posts including Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The selected candidates will now have to appear for the Interview round that begins from 16th March 2020. Check below the NVS Result updates, merit list of selected candidates, exam updates, syllabus, cut off, answer key and other details of NVS Notification PDF.
Check NVS Results 2019 of PGT/TGT/LDC/SC/MISC Posts here - Direct Link
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti aims to fill a total of 2370 vacancies to the post of PGT, TGT, LDC, AC and Miscellaneous teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), NVS HQ and Regional Offices. NVS 2019 PGT, TGT and other posts Written Examination was held tentatively from 5 September 2019 to 15 September 2019. The NS Interview is scheduled to begin from 16th March. With just a few days left for the Interview, it is recommended that candidates should check the following information and brush up their preparation level accordingly. Check here PGT, TGT, LDC, AC and Miscellaneous teacher exam dates, exam pattern, syllabus, important topics, cut off marks, admit card and exam centres.
NVS Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Starting of Submission of online application
|
10 July 2019
|
Last Date for Submission of online application
|
9 August 2019
|
Last Date for Payment of Application Fee
|
12 August 2019
|
NVS Written or Online Exam
|
5 – 15 September 2019
NVS PGT/TGT/MISC Admit Card 2019
Now that the NVS Application process has closed for the recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, LDC, AC, Nurse and others, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will soon release the NVS Admit Card 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in. Here is the process to download the NVS Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Click on NVS Admit Card 2019 for PGT/TGT/MISC Posts
Step 3: Enter Registration or Roll Number & Date of Birth
Step 4: Download & Save the Admit Card
NVS PGT/TGT/Miscellaneous Teacher/LDC/AC/Nurse Selection Process & Exam Pattern
The candidates will be selected for the notified posts on the basis of Written Examination/Computer Based Test (CBT) and Interview. Here is the post-wise exam pattern of NVS 2019.
Exam Pattern for NVS Assistant Commissioner 2019
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
15
|
15
|
3 hours duration
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
Language Competency Test (General English & General Hindi – 20 marks each)
|
40
|
40
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Educational Planning & Administration
|
90
|
90
|
Total
|
180
|
180
Exam Pattern for NVS PGT 2019
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
15
|
15
|
3 hours duration
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Subject Knowledge
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
Language Competency Test ( General English & Hindi – 15 marks each)
(Qualifying in nature)
|
30
|
30
Exam Pattern for NVS TGT 2019
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours duration
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
15
|
15
|
Subject Knowledge
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
135
|
135
|
Language Competency Test
(General English, Hindi & Regional language)
(Qualifying in nature)
|
45
|
45
Exam Pattern for NVS Legal Assistant 2019
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
15
|
15
|
3 hours duration
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
Language Competency Test
(General English & Hindi – 20 marks each)
|
40
|
40
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Constitution of India, Functioning of High Courts, Supreme Court, Administrative
Tribunal, etc.
|
90
|
90
|
Total
|
180
|
180
Exam Pattern for NVS Female Staff Nurse & Catering Assistant 2019
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
15
|
15
|
2 hours duration
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
15
|
15
|
Language Competency Test
(General English & Hindi – 15 marks each)
|
30
|
30
|
Subject Knowledge
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
120
|
120
Exam Pattern for NVS LDC Clerk 2019
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
25
|
15
|
2 hours duration
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
15
|
Language Competency Test
(General English & Hindi – 15 marks each)
|
30
|
40
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Knowledge of Computer
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
120
|
120
Syllabus: In-detail & Section-wise: Have a look at the syllabus of NVS 2019 exam:
|
General English
|
General Hindi
|
General Awareness
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Verb
Tenses
Voice
Subject-Verb Agreement
Articles
Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks
Adverb
Error Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Unseen Passages Vocabulary
Antonyms & Synonyms
Grammar
Idioms & Phrases
|
Antonyms & Synonyms
Vocabulary
Grammar
Translation of Sentences
Fill in the Blanks
Error Detection
Comprehension
Idioms & Phrases
|
Indian History
Books and Authors
Important Days
Countries & Capitals Awards and Honors
Budget and Survey
Indian Polity
Current Affairs
Indian Economy
International & National Organisations
Science & Technology
Sports
Abbreviations
|
Number System
Decimal
HCF & LCM
Profit and Loss
Percentages
Simplification
Average
Time and Work
Time and Distance
Simple & Compound Interest
Problems on Ages
Mixtures & Allegations
Ratio and Proportions
Data Interpretation
|
Reasoning
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Subjects Knowledge
|
|
Number Series
Alphanumeric Series
Verbal Reasoning
Analogies
Theme Detection
Cause and Effect
Coding & Decoding
Matching Definitions
Making Judgments
Statement and Conclusion
Logical Deduction
Statement and Argument
|
Pedagogical Concerns – Curriculum; Planning; Instructional material and resources; Evaluation
Inclusive Education- Understanding diversities; Disability as a social construct;
Philosophy of inclusion; Process of Inclusion; Constitutional Provisions; Education & Technology
Communication & Interaction
|
Hindi
Physics
Chemistry
Mathematics
Economics
History
Geography
Commerce
Biology
IT
|
NVS Answer Key 2019
The Navodya Vidyalaya exam answer key is released after 6 to 7 days of the examination. The answer key is released for the objection purpose. Candidates who feel that the answer key is faulty or wrong, can raise objections to the answer key by paying a fee.
NVS Cut off 2019 (Qualifying Marks)
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Exam Cutoff is released by the NVS along with the result of the examination. The Cut off marks are finalised after considering several factors like:
- Number of Candidates appearing for the exam
- Total Vacancies
- Difficulty level of exam
Have a look at the Cutoff of NVS PGT Teachers 2018 Exam
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
General
|
110-120
|
OBC
|
100-110
|
SC/ST
|
90-100
|
PwD
|
80-90
Subject-wise Cutoff Marks of NVS PGT Exam 2018
|
Posts
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Biology
|
116
|
110
|
103
|
98
|
96
|
Chemistry
|
116
|
112
|
98
|
86
|
92
|
Commerce
|
126
|
114
|
107
|
91
|
105
|
Economics
|
122
|
112
|
100
|
97
|
104
|
Maths
|
109
|
102
|
91
|
71
|
93
|
Physics
|
100
|
95
|
89
|
64
|
86
|
History
|
129
|
125
|
120
|
119
|
118
|
IT
|
129
|
120
|
102
|
113
|
English
|
121
|
112
|
106
|
108
|
Hindi
|
130
|
121
|
118
|
122
|
Geography
|
129
|
126
|
117
|
121
|
116
NVS Result 2019
The NVS releases the result of the PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/Nurse/Librarian and other posts with a month of the examination. Candidates who qualify the written examination are then called for the Interview or counselling. The final selection of the candidates depends upon their performance in the interview round.
NVS Exam Centres
The NVS 2019 Written Examination or Computer-Based Test for the recruitment to the notified posts, except for Assistant Commissioner and Legal Assistant, will be conducted in 42 cities mentioned below. However, NVS can decide upon the selection of cities based on the number of candidates appearing for the exam.
The NVS Exam Centres of the 2019 examination will be decided by NVS based on the preferences submitted by the candidates. These are the 42 cities where the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti generally conducts the exam:
|
City
|
City Code
|
City
|
City Code
|
Ahmedabad
|
1
|
Kolkata
|
22
|
Amritsar
|
2
|
Lucknow
|
23
|
Ajmer
|
3
|
Madurai
|
24
|
Allahabad
|
4
|
Mumbai
|
25
|
Bangalore
|
5
|
Muzaffarpur
|
26
|
Bhopal
|
6
|
Nagpur
|
27
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
7
|
Patna
|
28
|
Chandigarh
|
8
|
Pune
|
29
|
Chennai
|
9
|
Port Blair
|
30
|
Dehradun
|
10
|
Raipur
|
31
|
Delhi
|
11
|
Ranchi
|
32
|
Faridabad
|
12
|
Shimla
|
33
|
Gurugram
|
13
|
Trivendrum
|
34
|
Ghaziabad
|
14
|
Vishakhapatnam
|
35
|
Noida
|
15
|
Shillong
|
36
|
Guwahati
|
16
|
Kohima
|
37
|
Hyderabad
|
17
|
Imphal
|
38
|
Itanagar
|
18
|
Aizwal
|
39
|
Jabalpur
|
19
|
Siliguri
|
40
|
Jaipur
|
20
|
Agartala
|
41
|
Jammu
|
21
|
Panaji (Goa)
|
42
Vacancies & Salary of all NVS Posts 2019
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is an autonomous organisation under the Department of School Education & Literacy, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. It has 8 Regional Offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune & Shillong. There are over 630 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) functional under the NVS across India except in Tamil Nadu. JNVs are fully residential schools, offering education up to Senior Secondary level and are located majorly in rural areas.
NVS 2019 recruitment drive aims to fill in 2370 vacancies to the posts of TGT, PGT, LDC, AC, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Legal Assistant. Check here the total number of vacancies for each post along with the salary or pay scale to be offered by NVS to selected candidates:
|
NVS Post
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Salary/Pay Scale
(Per Month)
|
TGT
|
1154
|
Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200
|
Miscellaneous Teachers
|
564
|
Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200
|
PGT
|
430
|
Rs.47,600 to Rs.1,51,100
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
135
|
Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200
|
Female Staff Nurse
|
55
|
Rs.25,500 to Rs.1,42,400
|
Catering Assistant
|
26
|
Rs.25,500 to Rs.81,100
|
Assistant Commissioner
|
05
|
Rs.78,800 to Rs.2,09,200
|
Legal Assistant
|
01
|
Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200
|
Total
|
2370
|
-
Eligibility Criteria for NVS PGT, TGT, LDC and Other Posts – Educational + Work Experience
|
Post
|
Qualification
|
Age Limit
|
Assistant Commissioner (Group A)
|
Master Degree in Humanities/Science/Commerce.
Persons holding analogous post or post of Principal in the Level – 12
OR
Minimum 5 years experience in Level 10 and above in educational planning and administration
|
45 years
|
PGT
|
- Masters Degree with 50% marks or above
- B.Ed
|
Up to 40 years
|
TGT
|
- 4 yrs Integrated Degree Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT with atleast 50% marks
- Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in concerned subject
- Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
- B.Ed. Degree
|
Up to 35 years
|
Miscellaneous Category
|
Music: Five years study in Music Institute recognised by State Government OR Bachelors Degree with Music and B.Ed
Art: Five years Recognised Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Arts/ Crafts OR Post Graduate Degree in Drawing and Painting, Fine Arts OR B.Ed. Degree/Diploma in Fine Arts from RCE
PET: Bachelor's degree in Physical Education OR D.P.Ed. from a recognised University/Institution
Librarian: University's degree in Library Science from a recognised institution OR Graduation with One-year Diploma in Library Science + Working knowledge of English and Hindi
|
Up to 35 years
|
Legal Assistant
|
Degree in Law from a recognised university
|
18 to 32 years
|
Female Staff Nurse
|
- 12th passed or equivalent
- Grade A (3 years) Diploma/Certificate in Nursing
- Registration with Nursing Council
- Practical Experience of 2 years in Hospital/Clinic
|
Up to 35 years
|
Catering Assistant
|
10th Pass
3 years Diploma in Catering or its equivalent OR 12th Pass from CBSE with Hotel Management and Catering as Vocational Subject + 1-year experience in Catering
|
Up to 35 years
|
Lower Division Clerk
|
- 12th Pass
- Minimum speed of 30 words per minutes in English typing or 25 words per minutes in Hindi typing
|
18 and 27 years
NVS Application Process
Candidates can easily apply for NVS PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/Nurse and other posts online @ navodaya.gov.in during 10 July to 9 August 2019. Candidates need to pay a certain fee while applying for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti jobs. Here are the application fee details:
- Assistant Commissioner - Rs. 1500
- PGT/TGT & Misc Teachers & Staff Nurse - Rs. 1200
- Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and LDC - Rs. 1000