NVS PGT/TGT/MISC Recruitment 2019-2020: Result, Merit List, Exam Updates, Syllabus, Eligibility, Selection

NVS Recruitment 2019-2020: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the results of the TGT/PGT/MISC posts containing the marks and merit list of the selected candidates shortlisted for NVS Interview round. The final merit list has been released for all the posts including Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The selected candidates will now have to appear for the Interview round that begins from 16th March 2020. Check below the NVS Result updates, merit list of selected candidates, exam updates, syllabus, cut off, answer key and other details of NVS Notification PDF.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti aims to fill a total of 2370 vacancies to the post of PGT, TGT, LDC, AC and Miscellaneous teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), NVS HQ and Regional Offices. NVS 2019 PGT, TGT and other posts Written Examination was held tentatively from 5 September 2019 to 15 September 2019. The NS Interview is scheduled to begin from 16th March. With just a few days left for the Interview, it is recommended that candidates should check the following information and brush up their preparation level accordingly. Check here PGT, TGT, LDC, AC and Miscellaneous teacher exam dates, exam pattern, syllabus, important topics, cut off marks, admit card and exam centres.

NVS Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Event Date Starting of Submission of online application 10 July 2019 Last Date for Submission of online application 9 August 2019 Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 12 August 2019 NVS Written or Online Exam 5 – 15 September 2019

NVS PGT/TGT/MISC Admit Card 2019

Now that the NVS Application process has closed for the recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, LDC, AC, Nurse and others, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will soon release the NVS Admit Card 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in. Here is the process to download the NVS Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on NVS Admit Card 2019 for PGT/TGT/MISC Posts

Step 3: Enter Registration or Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Download & Save the Admit Card

NVS PGT/TGT/Miscellaneous Teacher/LDC/AC/Nurse Selection Process & Exam Pattern

The candidates will be selected for the notified posts on the basis of Written Examination/Computer Based Test (CBT) and Interview. Here is the post-wise exam pattern of NVS 2019.

Exam Pattern for NVS Assistant Commissioner 2019

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 15 15 3 hours duration General Awareness 15 15 Language Competency Test (General English & General Hindi – 20 marks each) 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Educational Planning & Administration 90 90 Total 180 180

Exam Pattern for NVS PGT 2019

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 15 15 3 hours duration General Awareness 15 15 Teaching Aptitude 20 20 Subject Knowledge 100 100 Total 150 150 Language Competency Test ( General English & Hindi – 15 marks each) (Qualifying in nature) 30 30

Exam Pattern for NVS TGT 2019

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 10 10 3 hours duration General Awareness 10 10 Teaching Aptitude 15 15 Subject Knowledge 100 100 Total 135 135 Language Competency Test (General English, Hindi & Regional language) (Qualifying in nature) 45 45

Exam Pattern for NVS Legal Assistant 2019

Subject Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 15 15 3 hours duration General Awareness 15 15 Language Competency Test (General English & Hindi – 20 marks each) 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Constitution of India, Functioning of High Courts, Supreme Court, Administrative Tribunal, etc. 90 90 Total 180 180

Exam Pattern for NVS Female Staff Nurse & Catering Assistant 2019

Subject Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 15 15 2 hours duration General Awareness & Current Affairs 15 15 Language Competency Test (General English & Hindi – 15 marks each) 30 30 Subject Knowledge 60 60 Total 120 120

Exam Pattern for NVS LDC Clerk 2019

Subject Questions Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 25 15 2 hours duration General Awareness 25 15 Language Competency Test (General English & Hindi – 15 marks each) 30 40 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Knowledge of Computer 20 20 Total 120 120

Syllabus: In-detail & Section-wise: Have a look at the syllabus of NVS 2019 exam:

General English General Hindi General Awareness Quantitative Aptitude Verb Tenses Voice Subject-Verb Agreement Articles Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Adverb Error Correction Sentence Rearrangement Unseen Passages Vocabulary Antonyms & Synonyms Grammar Idioms & Phrases Antonyms & Synonyms Vocabulary Grammar Translation of Sentences Fill in the Blanks Error Detection Comprehension Idioms & Phrases Indian History Books and Authors Important Days Countries & Capitals Awards and Honors Budget and Survey Indian Polity Current Affairs Indian Economy International & National Organisations Science & Technology Sports Abbreviations Number System Decimal HCF & LCM Profit and Loss Percentages Simplification Average Time and Work Time and Distance Simple & Compound Interest Problems on Ages Mixtures & Allegations Ratio and Proportions Data Interpretation Reasoning Teaching Aptitude Subjects Knowledge Number Series Alphanumeric Series Verbal Reasoning Analogies Theme Detection Cause and Effect Coding & Decoding Matching Definitions Making Judgments Statement and Conclusion Logical Deduction Statement and Argument Pedagogical Concerns – Curriculum; Planning; Instructional material and resources; Evaluation Inclusive Education- Understanding diversities; Disability as a social construct; Philosophy of inclusion; Process of Inclusion; Constitutional Provisions; Education & Technology Communication & Interaction Hindi Physics Chemistry Mathematics Economics History Geography Commerce Biology IT

NVS Answer Key 2019

The Navodya Vidyalaya exam answer key is released after 6 to 7 days of the examination. The answer key is released for the objection purpose. Candidates who feel that the answer key is faulty or wrong, can raise objections to the answer key by paying a fee.

NVS Cut off 2019 (Qualifying Marks)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Exam Cutoff is released by the NVS along with the result of the examination. The Cut off marks are finalised after considering several factors like:

- Number of Candidates appearing for the exam

- Total Vacancies

- Difficulty level of exam

Have a look at the Cutoff of NVS PGT Teachers 2018 Exam

Category Cut off Marks General 110-120 OBC 100-110 SC/ST 90-100 PwD 80-90

Subject-wise Cutoff Marks of NVS PGT Exam 2018

Posts General OBC SC ST PwD Biology 116 110 103 98 96 Chemistry 116 112 98 86 92 Commerce 126 114 107 91 105 Economics 122 112 100 97 104 Maths 109 102 91 71 93 Physics 100 95 89 64 86 History 129 125 120 119 118 IT 129 120 102 113 English 121 112 106 108 Hindi 130 121 118 122 Geography 129 126 117 121 116

NVS Result 2019

The NVS releases the result of the PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/Nurse/Librarian and other posts with a month of the examination. Candidates who qualify the written examination are then called for the Interview or counselling. The final selection of the candidates depends upon their performance in the interview round.

NVS Exam Centres

The NVS 2019 Written Examination or Computer-Based Test for the recruitment to the notified posts, except for Assistant Commissioner and Legal Assistant, will be conducted in 42 cities mentioned below. However, NVS can decide upon the selection of cities based on the number of candidates appearing for the exam.

The NVS Exam Centres of the 2019 examination will be decided by NVS based on the preferences submitted by the candidates. These are the 42 cities where the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti generally conducts the exam:

City City Code City City Code Ahmedabad 1 Kolkata 22 Amritsar 2 Lucknow 23 Ajmer 3 Madurai 24 Allahabad 4 Mumbai 25 Bangalore 5 Muzaffarpur 26 Bhopal 6 Nagpur 27 Bhubaneshwar 7 Patna 28 Chandigarh 8 Pune 29 Chennai 9 Port Blair 30 Dehradun 10 Raipur 31 Delhi 11 Ranchi 32 Faridabad 12 Shimla 33 Gurugram 13 Trivendrum 34 Ghaziabad 14 Vishakhapatnam 35 Noida 15 Shillong 36 Guwahati 16 Kohima 37 Hyderabad 17 Imphal 38 Itanagar 18 Aizwal 39 Jabalpur 19 Siliguri 40 Jaipur 20 Agartala 41 Jammu 21 Panaji (Goa) 42

Vacancies & Salary of all NVS Posts 2019

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is an autonomous organisation under the Department of School Education & Literacy, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. It has 8 Regional Offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune & Shillong. There are over 630 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) functional under the NVS across India except in Tamil Nadu. JNVs are fully residential schools, offering education up to Senior Secondary level and are located majorly in rural areas.

NVS 2019 recruitment drive aims to fill in 2370 vacancies to the posts of TGT, PGT, LDC, AC, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Legal Assistant. Check here the total number of vacancies for each post along with the salary or pay scale to be offered by NVS to selected candidates:

NVS Post Number of Vacancies Salary/Pay Scale (Per Month) TGT 1154 Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200 Miscellaneous Teachers 564 Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200 PGT 430 Rs.47,600 to Rs.1,51,100 Lower Division Clerk 135 Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200 Female Staff Nurse 55 Rs.25,500 to Rs.1,42,400 Catering Assistant 26 Rs.25,500 to Rs.81,100 Assistant Commissioner 05 Rs.78,800 to Rs.2,09,200 Legal Assistant 01 Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200 Total 2370 -

Eligibility Criteria for NVS PGT, TGT, LDC and Other Posts – Educational + Work Experience

Post Qualification Age Limit Assistant Commissioner (Group A) Master Degree in Humanities/Science/Commerce. Persons holding analogous post or post of Principal in the Level – 12 OR Minimum 5 years experience in Level 10 and above in educational planning and administration 45 years PGT - Masters Degree with 50% marks or above - B.Ed Up to 40 years TGT - 4 yrs Integrated Degree Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT with atleast 50% marks - Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in concerned subject - Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) - B.Ed. Degree Up to 35 years Miscellaneous Category Music: Five years study in Music Institute recognised by State Government OR Bachelors Degree with Music and B.Ed Art: Five years Recognised Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Arts/ Crafts OR Post Graduate Degree in Drawing and Painting, Fine Arts OR B.Ed. Degree/Diploma in Fine Arts from RCE PET: Bachelor's degree in Physical Education OR D.P.Ed. from a recognised University/Institution Librarian: University's degree in Library Science from a recognised institution OR Graduation with One-year Diploma in Library Science + Working knowledge of English and Hindi Up to 35 years Legal Assistant Degree in Law from a recognised university 18 to 32 years Female Staff Nurse - 12th passed or equivalent - Grade A (3 years) Diploma/Certificate in Nursing - Registration with Nursing Council - Practical Experience of 2 years in Hospital/Clinic Up to 35 years Catering Assistant 10th Pass 3 years Diploma in Catering or its equivalent OR 12th Pass from CBSE with Hotel Management and Catering as Vocational Subject + 1-year experience in Catering Up to 35 years Lower Division Clerk - 12th Pass - Minimum speed of 30 words per minutes in English typing or 25 words per minutes in Hindi typing 18 and 27 years

NVS Application Process

Candidates can easily apply for NVS PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/Nurse and other posts online @ navodaya.gov.in during 10 July to 9 August 2019. Candidates need to pay a certain fee while applying for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti jobs. Here are the application fee details:

- Assistant Commissioner - Rs. 1500

- PGT/TGT & Misc Teachers & Staff Nurse - Rs. 1200

- Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and LDC - Rs. 1000