NVS PGT/TGT/MISC Recruitment 2019-2020: Result, Merit List, Exam Updates, Syllabus, Eligibility, Selection

NVS Recruitment 2019-2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result and merit list of PGT/TGT/LDC/MISC recruitment exam that was held during 5th to 15th September 2019. Check here NVS Result updates, merit list of selected candidates, exam updates, syllabus, cut off, answer key and selection procedure.

Feb 26, 2020 12:22 IST
NVS 2019 PGT, TGT, AC, LDC Exam

NVS Recruitment 2019-2020:  The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the results of the TGT/PGT/MISC posts containing the marks and merit list of the selected candidates shortlisted for NVS Interview round. The final merit list has been released for all the posts including Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDC)The selected candidates will now have to appear for the Interview round that begins from 16th March 2020. Check below the NVS Result updates, merit list of selected candidates, exam updates, syllabus, cut off, answer key and other details of NVS Notification PDF.

Check NVS Results 2019 of PGT/TGT/LDC/SC/MISC Posts here - Direct Link

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti aims to fill a total of 2370 vacancies to the post of PGT, TGT, LDC, AC and Miscellaneous teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), NVS HQ and Regional Offices. NVS 2019 PGT, TGT and other posts Written Examination was held tentatively from 5 September 2019 to 15 September 2019. The NS Interview is scheduled to begin from 16th March. With just a few days left for the Interview, it is recommended that candidates should check the following information and brush up their preparation level accordingly. Check here PGT, TGT, LDC, AC and Miscellaneous teacher exam dates, exam pattern, syllabus, important topics, cut off marks, admit card and exam centres. 

NVS Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Event

Date

Starting of Submission of online application 

10 July 2019

Last Date for Submission of online application 

9 August 2019

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

12 August 2019

NVS Written or Online Exam

5 – 15 September 2019

NVS PGT/TGT/MISC Admit Card 2019

Now that the NVS Application process has closed for the recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, LDC, AC, Nurse and others, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will soon release the NVS Admit Card 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website navodaya.gov.in. Here is the process to download the NVS Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on NVS Admit Card 2019 for PGT/TGT/MISC Posts

Step 3: Enter Registration or Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Download & Save the Admit Card

NVS PGT/TGT/Miscellaneous Teacher/LDC/AC/Nurse Selection Process & Exam Pattern

The candidates will be selected for the notified posts on the basis of Written Examination/Computer Based Test (CBT) and Interview. Here is the post-wise exam pattern of NVS 2019.

Exam Pattern for NVS Assistant Commissioner 2019

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

15

15

 

 

 

3 hours duration

General Awareness

15

15

Language Competency Test (General English & General Hindi – 20 marks each)

40

40

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Educational Planning & Administration

90

90

Total

180

180

Exam Pattern for NVS PGT 2019

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

15

15

 

 

 

3 hours duration

General Awareness

15

15

Teaching Aptitude

20

20

Subject Knowledge

100

100

Total

150

150

Language Competency Test ( General English & Hindi – 15 marks each)

(Qualifying in nature)

30

30

Exam Pattern for NVS TGT 2019

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

10

10

 

 

 

3 hours duration

General Awareness

10

10

Teaching Aptitude

15

15

Subject Knowledge

100

100

Total

135

135

Language Competency Test

(General English, Hindi & Regional language)

(Qualifying in nature)

45

45

Exam Pattern for NVS Legal Assistant 2019

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

15

15

 

 

 

3 hours duration

General Awareness

15

15

Language Competency Test

(General English & Hindi – 20 marks each)

40

40

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Constitution of India, Functioning of High Courts, Supreme Court, Administrative

Tribunal, etc.

90

90

Total

180

180

Exam Pattern for NVS Female Staff Nurse & Catering Assistant 2019

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

15

15

 

 

2 hours duration

General Awareness & Current Affairs

15

15

Language Competency Test

(General English & Hindi – 15 marks each)

30

30

Subject Knowledge

60

60

Total

120

120

Exam Pattern for NVS LDC Clerk 2019

Subject

Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

25

15

 

 

 

2 hours duration

General Awareness

25

15

Language Competency Test

(General English & Hindi – 15 marks each)

30

40

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Knowledge of Computer

20

20

Total

120

120

Syllabus: In-detail & Section-wise: Have a look at the syllabus of NVS 2019 exam:

General English

General Hindi

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

Verb

Tenses

Voice

Subject-Verb Agreement

Articles

Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Adverb

Error Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Unseen Passages Vocabulary

Antonyms & Synonyms

Grammar

Idioms & Phrases

Antonyms & Synonyms

Vocabulary

Grammar

Translation of Sentences

Fill in the Blanks

Error Detection

Comprehension

Idioms & Phrases

Indian History

Books and Authors

Important Days

Countries & Capitals Awards and Honors

Budget and Survey

Indian Polity

Current Affairs

Indian Economy

International & National Organisations

Science & Technology

Sports

Abbreviations

 

Number System

Decimal

HCF & LCM

Profit and Loss

Percentages

Simplification

Average

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple & Compound Interest

Problems on Ages

Mixtures & Allegations

Ratio and Proportions

Data Interpretation

Reasoning

Teaching Aptitude

Subjects Knowledge

 

Number Series

Alphanumeric Series

Verbal Reasoning

Analogies

Theme Detection

Cause and Effect

Coding & Decoding

Matching Definitions

Making Judgments

Statement and Conclusion

Logical Deduction

Statement and Argument

Pedagogical Concerns – Curriculum; Planning; Instructional material and resources; Evaluation

Inclusive Education- Understanding diversities; Disability as a social construct;

Philosophy of inclusion; Process of Inclusion; Constitutional Provisions; Education & Technology

Communication & Interaction

 

Hindi

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Economics

History

Geography

Commerce

Biology

IT

 

NVS Answer Key 2019

The Navodya Vidyalaya exam answer key is released after 6 to 7 days of the examination. The answer key is released for the objection purpose. Candidates who feel that the answer key is faulty or wrong, can raise objections to the answer key by paying a fee.

NVS Cut off 2019 (Qualifying Marks)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Exam Cutoff is released by the NVS along with the result of the examination. The Cut off marks are finalised after considering several factors like:

- Number of Candidates appearing for the exam

- Total Vacancies

- Difficulty level of exam       

Have a look at the Cutoff of NVS PGT Teachers 2018 Exam

Category

Cut off Marks

General

110-120

OBC

100-110

SC/ST

90-100

PwD

80-90

Subject-wise Cutoff Marks of NVS PGT Exam 2018

Posts

General

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Biology

116

110

103

98

96

Chemistry

116

112

98

86

92

Commerce

126

114

107

91

105

Economics

122

112

100

97

104

Maths

109

102

91

71

93

Physics

100

95

89

64

86

History

129

125

120

119

118

IT

129

120

102

113

English

121

112

106

108

Hindi

130

121

118

122

Geography

129

126

117

121

116

NVS Result 2019

The NVS releases the result of the PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/Nurse/Librarian and other posts with a month of the examination. Candidates who qualify the written examination are then called for the Interview or counselling. The final selection of the candidates depends upon their performance in the interview round.

NVS Exam Centres

The NVS 2019 Written Examination or Computer-Based Test for the recruitment to the notified posts, except for Assistant Commissioner and Legal Assistant, will be conducted in 42 cities mentioned below. However, NVS can decide upon the selection of cities based on the number of candidates appearing for the exam.

The NVS Exam Centres of the 2019 examination will be decided by NVS based on the preferences submitted by the candidates. These are the 42 cities where the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti generally conducts the exam:

City

City Code

City 

City Code

Ahmedabad

1

Kolkata

22

Amritsar

2

Lucknow

23

Ajmer

3

Madurai

24

Allahabad

4

Mumbai

25

Bangalore

5

Muzaffarpur

26

Bhopal

6

Nagpur

27

Bhubaneshwar

7

Patna

28

Chandigarh

8

Pune

29

Chennai

9

Port Blair

30

Dehradun

10

Raipur

31

Delhi

11

Ranchi

32

Faridabad

12

Shimla

33

Gurugram

13

Trivendrum

34

Ghaziabad

14

Vishakhapatnam

35

Noida

15

Shillong

36

Guwahati

16

Kohima

37

Hyderabad

17

Imphal

38

Itanagar

18

Aizwal

39

Jabalpur

19

Siliguri 

40

Jaipur

20

Agartala

41

Jammu

21

Panaji (Goa)

42

Vacancies & Salary of all NVS Posts 2019

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is an autonomous organisation under the Department of School Education & Literacy, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. It has 8 Regional Offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune & Shillong. There are over 630 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) functional under the NVS across India except in Tamil Nadu. JNVs are fully residential schools, offering education up to Senior Secondary level and are located majorly in rural areas.

NVS 2019 recruitment drive aims to fill in 2370 vacancies to the posts of TGT, PGT, LDC, AC, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Legal Assistant. Check here the total number of vacancies for each post along with the salary or pay scale to be offered by NVS to selected candidates:

NVS Post

Number of Vacancies

Salary/Pay Scale

(Per Month)

TGT

1154

Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200

Miscellaneous Teachers

564

Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200

PGT

430

Rs.47,600 to Rs.1,51,100

Lower Division Clerk

135

Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200

Female Staff Nurse

55

Rs.25,500 to Rs.1,42,400

Catering Assistant

26

Rs.25,500 to Rs.81,100

Assistant Commissioner

05

Rs.78,800 to Rs.2,09,200

Legal Assistant

01

Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,200

Total

2370

-           

Eligibility Criteria for NVS PGT, TGT, LDC and Other Posts – Educational + Work Experience

Post

Qualification

Age Limit

Assistant Commissioner (Group A)

Master Degree in Humanities/Science/Commerce.

Persons holding analogous post or post of Principal in the Level – 12

OR

Minimum 5 years experience in Level 10 and above in educational planning and administration

45 years

PGT

- Masters Degree with 50% marks or above

- B.Ed

Up to 40 years

TGT

- 4 yrs Integrated Degree Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT with atleast 50% marks

- Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in concerned subject

- Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

- B.Ed. Degree

Up to 35 years

Miscellaneous Category

Music: Five years study in Music Institute recognised by State Government OR Bachelors Degree with Music and B.Ed

Art: Five years Recognised Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts as Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Arts/ Crafts OR Post Graduate Degree in Drawing and Painting, Fine Arts OR B.Ed. Degree/Diploma in Fine Arts from RCE

PET: Bachelor's degree in Physical Education OR D.P.Ed. from a recognised University/Institution

Librarian: University's degree in Library Science from a recognised institution OR Graduation with One-year Diploma in Library Science + Working knowledge of English and Hindi

Up to 35 years

Legal Assistant

Degree in Law from a recognised university

18 to 32 years

Female Staff Nurse

- 12th passed or equivalent

- Grade A (3 years) Diploma/Certificate in Nursing

- Registration with Nursing Council

- Practical Experience of 2 years in Hospital/Clinic

Up to 35 years

Catering Assistant

10th Pass

3 years Diploma in Catering or its equivalent OR 12th Pass from CBSE with Hotel Management and Catering as Vocational Subject + 1-year experience in Catering

Up to 35 years

Lower Division Clerk

- 12th Pass

- Minimum speed of 30 words per minutes in English typing or 25 words per minutes in Hindi typing

18 and 27 years

NVS Application Process

Candidates can easily apply for NVS PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/Nurse and other posts online @ navodaya.gov.in during 10 July to 9 August 2019. Candidates need to pay a certain fee while applying for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti jobs. Here are the application fee details:

- Assistant Commissioner - Rs. 1500

- PGT/TGT & Misc Teachers & Staff Nurse - Rs. 1200

- Legal Assistant, Catering Assistant and LDC - Rs. 1000

