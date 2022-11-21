NVS Admit Card 2022 On Nov 25 at navodaya.gov.in: Download TGT/PGT & Others Exam Schedule

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/CBT schedule for various Teaching posts at-navodaya.gov.in. Download PDF here.

NVS Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/CBT exam schedule for various Teaching posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23. NVS will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Teaching posts from 28 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have applied for Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region can download the NVS Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of NVS-navodaya.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the NVS Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for TGT will be held on 29-11-2022 whereas exam for Miscellaneous Category of Teachers will be held on 30-11-2022.

Exam for Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in NE Region will be conducted on 28-11-2022 for TGT post and on 30-11-2022 for Miscellaneous Category of Teachers post. Exam for Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23 for PGT post will be held on 28-11-2022.

Candidates should note that the E-Admit card for appearing in the CBT will be made available on 25/11/2022 on the official website.



You can download the NVS Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: NVS Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update