NVS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Interview Call Letter Released @navodaya.gov.in, Download Here

NVS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Interview Call Letter: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the interview call letter for recruitment to the various posts. Candidates who applied for NVS 2021 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of NVS.i.e.navodaya.gov.in.

The interviews for Miscellaneous Category of Teachers {Art, Music, PET (M) and PET (F)} and for document verification to the post of Miscellaneous category of Teachers (Librarian) under Direct Recruitment Drive-July, 2019 is scheduled to be held between 15 to 27 March 2021 at the venues mentioned on the admit cards. The candidates can download NVS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Interview Call Letter by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.navodaya.gov.in. Click on Recruitment Section Available on the homepage. Click on Written Exam/ Interview/ Skill Test Notice of Headquarter in the recruitment section. It will redirect you to the notification page. Then, Click on the link for downloading an e-call letter to attend interview/document verification i.r.o. candidates shortlisted for interview to the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers {Art, Music, PET (M) and PET (F)} and for document verification to the post of Miscellaneous category of Teachers (Librarian) under Direct Recruitment Drive-July, 2019. Then, It will redirect you to a login page. Then, Enter your user id, password and click on the login button. Then, NVS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Interview Call Letter will be displayed on the screen. Download NVS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Interview Call Letter and save it for future reference.

NVS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Interview Call Letter Direct Download Link

In case, candidate forgets their password, they may recover it by clicking on the forget password. Then, they will have to enter their user id and password. Candidates can directly download NVS Various Post Recruitment 2021 Interview Call Letter by clicking on the above link.