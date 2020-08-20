NYKS DV Date 2020 Announced for Asst, LDC, Steno and Other Posts, Check Schedule Here

NYKS DV Date 2020: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has released DV Date & Venue Details for recruitment to the post of Asst, LDC, Computer Operator, Steno Gr-II & Jr Computer Programmer vacancies. Candidates who applied for NYKS Recruitment 2020 can appear for the documentation on 31 August 2020.

According to the notice released on the official website, The Sangathan has uploaded the venue details for Assistant, LDC, Computer Operator, Steno Gr-II & Jr Computer Programmer. The same has also been intimated to the candidates via mail. Candidates can check venue details along with roll number and names in the provided hyperlinks below.

All candidates are required to bring the NYKS Admit Card 2020 issued for Skill Test along with the required documents, in original, for verification and submit one self-attested copies of the documents/certificates.

Candidates will have to bear travelling and other expenses on their journey to and from the place of the Document Verification. NYKS will not pay/reimburse any kind of expenditure incurred.

If there is any change in candidate’s postal address, they are advised to contact to the NYKS Office during Document Verification indicating your Name, Roll No and Name of the Recruitment. Candidate should also note that there will be no change in Date and Venue of Document Verification for any candidate under any circumstance. Failing to attend the document verification will be treated as cancelled. Further, no candidate will be entertained in this regard.

Notice

Check List of Assistant Post

NYKS LDC 2020 Select List

NYKS Computer Operator 2020 Select List

NYKS Steno 2020 Select List

NYKS Junior Computer Programmer 2020 Select List

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Out: Apply Online for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) @joinindianarmy.nic.in, 90 Vacancies Notified

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 5846 Constable (Executive) Posts @ssc.nic.in, Selection through SSC Constable Exam, Opportunity for 12th Pass Candidates