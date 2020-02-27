Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Pattern, Selection, Notification

Odisha Civil Services 2019-2020 Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 15th March 2020 for the recruitment of 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B Services. The exam will be held in two shifts for GS Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Admit Card or Call Letter for the Preliminary exam will be released soon by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates who have applied for the OPSC Civil Services exam can check here the detailed information of the Notification PDF such as Exam Dates, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Selection Process, Admit Card date, result process and frequently asked questions.

The Odisha Commission conducts the Civil services exam every year for recruitment under Group A and Group B posts such as Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service and others. To fetch recruitment in the Odisha civil services, candidates need to appear for three rounds. These three phases are Prelims exam; Mains exam and Personality Test or Interview. It is mandatory for the candidates to qualify each round separately.

So, let us now have a look at the Odisha Civil Services Notification PDF 2020 details below:

Odisha Civil Services 2019-2020: Important Dates

Event Dates Start Date of Application Process 13 November 2019 Last Date of Application Process 10 December 2019 Last date of OPSC Exam fee payment 16 December 2019 Release of Odisha Civil Services Prelims Admit Card March 2020 Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Date 15 March 2020 Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam Date Soon

Odisha Civil Services Eligibility Criteria 2020

Nationality: Citizen of India

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years as on January 1, 2019 and the maximum age limit is 32 years. However, age is relaxed for various reserved categories. Have a look:

SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-Servicemen: 5 Years

PwD: 10 Years

PwDs in SC/ST/SEBC category: 15 Years

Important Note: Candidates who appeared in OCSE-2017 & OCSE-2018 and are now ineligible to appear for in this year’s recruitment, will be given one compensatory attempt to appear in OCSE-2019.

Note: To prove the age, candidates will have to show their High School or equivalent certificate issued by the concerned board or council.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation)

Other Eligibility Conditions:

- Must be able to Speak, Read & Write in Odia + Passed Middle School Examination with Odia Language subject OR Passed High School Certificate with Odia as medium of exam OR Passed in Odia language subject in final exam of Class-VII OR Passed in Odia in Middle English School exam

- Those candidates will be deemed as ineligible who have more than one spouse living OR in case a woman is married to a person having one more spouse living

- Government Servants are eligible to appear for Odisha Civil Services if they fulfill the required qualifications and prescribed age limit. However, such candidates need to submit No Objection Certificate –NOC from their competent authority while filling the online application form.

- Candidates who have been debarred for any period and for any exam by the Odisha Public Service Commission or any other PSC or UPSC will not be eligible to appear for the exam

- A candidate must be of a good moral character and should be in good mental condition and be free from any physical defect that hampers his or her duty

Odisha Civil Services Admit Card 2020

The OPSC will release the Odisha Civil Services Admit Card soon on its official website opsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website. The admit card will be released online and will not be made available in any other mode. Candidates need to enter their login details such as Registration ID and Date of Birth to get their admission letters. It is compulsory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of examination, that is, 15th March 2020.

Exam Centres for Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020

The Odisha Civil Services Prelims and Mains exams are held at five Zonal Centers of Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. The zone name is mentioned in the admit card of the candidate.

Odisha Civil Services Selection Process 2020

The OPSC Civil Services exam is held in three successive stages:

- Odisha Civil Services Prelims exam

- Odisha Civil Services Mains exam

- Odisha Civil Services Interview or Personality Test

Criteria followed by OPSC to determine the ranking of candidates in Civil Services

- Candidates need to qualify all three stages to fetch Odisha Civil Service Recruitment 2020.

- The Marks of Prelims exam will not be counted for ranking.

- Candidates who are able to obtain minimum qualifying marks in Mains will be called for Interview or Personality Test round

- The final merit list or ranking is decided on the basis of marks obtained in Mains exam and Interview.

Odisha Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam: In preliminary exam, candidates need to appear for 2 papers (GS Paper I & GS Paper II) of objective type format. Each paper is of two hours duration and carries 200 marks each. The General Studies (GS) Paper II is qualifying in nature. Candidates need to obtain 33% marks in Paper 2. The GS Paper 1 is evaluated after the evaluation of Paper 2. Have a look at detailed exam pattern below:

Name of Paper Question Format Total Duration Total Marks General Studies Paper I Objective MCQ 2 Hours 200 marks General Studies Paper-II Objective MCQ 2 Hours 200 marks

Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam: The Main examination consists of Compulsory and Optional Papers. There are five compulsory papers of a total 1400 marks and two optional papers of total 1200 marks. Have a look at detailed exam pattern of Mains exam below:

Paper Name of Paper Total Duration Total Marks Compulsory Papers Paper I Odia Language 3 Hours 300 Paper II English 3 Hours 300 Paper III English Essay 3 Hours 200 Paper IV General Studies I 3 Hours 300 Paper V General Studies II 3 Hours 300 Optional Papers Paper VI Optional Paper I-A 3 Hours 300 Paper VII Optional Paper I-B 3 Hours 300 Paper VIII Optional Paper II-A 3 Hours 300 Paper IX Optional Paper II-B 3 Hours 300

Odisha Civil Services Syllabus 2020

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Syllabus: Have a look at the detailed syllabus of Prelims exam for GS Paper I and GS Paper 2. The syllabus given below is based on the official notification of OPSC Notification.

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Syllabus GS Paper I National and International Current Events Indian History & Indian National Movement Geography - Physical, Social Economic Geography of India & world Indian Polity & Governance: Political System, Constitution, Public Policy, Panchayati Raj Economic & Social Development- Development, Inclusion, Demographics, Poverty, Social Sector Initiatives Environmental Ecology Bio-diversity Climate Change General Science GS Paper II Comprehension Communication skills Logical Reasoning & Analytic ability Decision making & problem-solving General Mental Ability Basic Numeracy English Language Comprehension

Odisha Civil Services Mains Syllabus: In Mains exam, Paper I (Odia Language) and Paper-II (English) are qualifying in nature. The marks obtained in these two papers will not be counted for final ranking. The Mains exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates need to attempt the main exam in pen and paper mode. They need to write the paper in their own handwriting. Candidates need to choose two optional papers for the mains. Have a look at these options below:

List of Optional Subjects for Mains Exam

Aspirants need to select two subjects for Mains exam from the list of optional papers and from each subject two papers will be organised. Once the candidates select optional subjects while filling application form for the Main examination, no request for change of subject will be entertained by the commission. Here is the list of optional subjects:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

Anthropology

Agricultural Engineering

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Electrical Engineering

Fisheries Science

Education

Economics

Forestry

Home Science

History

Geology

Geography

Indian Language & Literature

Physics

Mechanical Engineering

Management

Mathematics

Political Science

Public Administration

Psychology

Sociology

Statistics

Zoology

For detailed syllabus of all the subjects and papers, download the PDF file from the link mentioned below:

Detailed Syllabus of Odisha Civil Services Mains 2020 – Download PDF

Odisha Civil Services Interview or Personality Test 2020

Candidates who are able to qualify the Main exam will be called for the Odisha Civil Services Interview Round. The Interview will be a total of 250 Marks. There are no minimum qualifying marks for the interview round.

Odisha Civil Services Answer Key 2020

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the official answer key of prelims exam and mains exam on its official website. The answer key will be released initially for raising objections. The final answer key will be out after the commission analyses the objections received against the provisional answer keys of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020.

Odisha Civil Services Result 2020

The Commission will announce the results of the Prelims and Mains exams post the conclusion of exams. The Result will be released online on the official website opsc.gov.in. The result will be announced separately for each stage – Prelims, Mains & Interview.

Odisha Civil Services 2020: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is OPSC Civil Services Examination?

A. The OPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted every year for entry- level appointment in civil services of Odisha.

Q2. Who conducts the OPSC Civil Services Recruitment process?

A. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), established in 1949, has been authorized to conduct the Civil Services Exam every year.

Q3. How many vacancies will be filled through OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019?

A. The OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 will fill a total of 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B posts.

Q4. What are the posts recruited under the Grade A and Grade B of OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019?

A. Group A: Odisha Administrative Service; Odisha Police Service; Odisha Finance Service

Group B: Odisha Co-operative Service; Odisha Revenue Service; Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service

Q5. Is there a Negative Marking in OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019?

A. Yes, there is negative marking in both Prelims & Mains exam. One-fourth marks are deducted for a wrong answer.

Q6. What is the criterion followed by OPSC for shortlisting candidates for Mains exam?

A. The number of candidates in each category is selected 12 times the number of vacancies in the respective category.