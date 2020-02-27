Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Exam Date, Admit Card, Syllabus, Pattern, Selection, Notification

Odisha Civil Services 2019-2020 Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 15th March 2020 for the recruitment of 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B Services. The exam will be held in two shifts for GS Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Admit Card or Call Letter for the Preliminary exam will be released soon by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates who have applied for the OPSC Civil Services exam can check here the detailed information of the Notification PDF such as Exam Dates, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Selection Process, Admit Card date, result process and frequently asked questions.
The Odisha Commission conducts the Civil services exam every year for recruitment under Group A and Group B posts such as Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service and others. To fetch recruitment in the Odisha civil services, candidates need to appear for three rounds. These three phases are Prelims exam; Mains exam and Personality Test or Interview. It is mandatory for the candidates to qualify each round separately.
So, let us now have a look at the Odisha Civil Services Notification PDF 2020 details below:
Odisha Civil Services 2019-2020: Important Dates
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Start Date of Application Process
|
13 November 2019
|
Last Date of Application Process
|
10 December 2019
|
Last date of OPSC Exam fee payment
|
16 December 2019
|
Release of Odisha Civil Services Prelims Admit Card
|
March 2020
|
Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Date
|
15 March 2020
|
Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam Date
|
Soon
Odisha Civil Services Eligibility Criteria 2020
Nationality: Citizen of India
Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years as on January 1, 2019 and the maximum age limit is 32 years. However, age is relaxed for various reserved categories. Have a look:
SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-Servicemen: 5 Years
PwD: 10 Years
PwDs in SC/ST/SEBC category: 15 Years
Important Note: Candidates who appeared in OCSE-2017 & OCSE-2018 and are now ineligible to appear for in this year’s recruitment, will be given one compensatory attempt to appear in OCSE-2019.
Note: To prove the age, candidates will have to show their High School or equivalent certificate issued by the concerned board or council.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation)
Other Eligibility Conditions:
- Must be able to Speak, Read & Write in Odia + Passed Middle School Examination with Odia Language subject OR Passed High School Certificate with Odia as medium of exam OR Passed in Odia language subject in final exam of Class-VII OR Passed in Odia in Middle English School exam
- Those candidates will be deemed as ineligible who have more than one spouse living OR in case a woman is married to a person having one more spouse living
- Government Servants are eligible to appear for Odisha Civil Services if they fulfill the required qualifications and prescribed age limit. However, such candidates need to submit No Objection Certificate –NOC from their competent authority while filling the online application form.
- Candidates who have been debarred for any period and for any exam by the Odisha Public Service Commission or any other PSC or UPSC will not be eligible to appear for the exam
- A candidate must be of a good moral character and should be in good mental condition and be free from any physical defect that hampers his or her duty
Odisha Civil Services Admit Card 2020
The OPSC will release the Odisha Civil Services Admit Card soon on its official website opsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website. The admit card will be released online and will not be made available in any other mode. Candidates need to enter their login details such as Registration ID and Date of Birth to get their admission letters. It is compulsory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of examination, that is, 15th March 2020.
Exam Centres for Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020
The Odisha Civil Services Prelims and Mains exams are held at five Zonal Centers of Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. The zone name is mentioned in the admit card of the candidate.
Odisha Civil Services Selection Process 2020
The OPSC Civil Services exam is held in three successive stages:
- Odisha Civil Services Prelims exam
- Odisha Civil Services Mains exam
- Odisha Civil Services Interview or Personality Test
Criteria followed by OPSC to determine the ranking of candidates in Civil Services
- Candidates need to qualify all three stages to fetch Odisha Civil Service Recruitment 2020.
- The Marks of Prelims exam will not be counted for ranking.
- Candidates who are able to obtain minimum qualifying marks in Mains will be called for Interview or Personality Test round
- The final merit list or ranking is decided on the basis of marks obtained in Mains exam and Interview.
Odisha Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020
Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam: In preliminary exam, candidates need to appear for 2 papers (GS Paper I & GS Paper II) of objective type format. Each paper is of two hours duration and carries 200 marks each. The General Studies (GS) Paper II is qualifying in nature. Candidates need to obtain 33% marks in Paper 2. The GS Paper 1 is evaluated after the evaluation of Paper 2. Have a look at detailed exam pattern below:
|
Name of Paper
|
Question Format
|
Total Duration
|
Total Marks
|
General Studies Paper I
|
Objective MCQ
|
2 Hours
|
200 marks
|
General Studies Paper-II
|
Objective MCQ
|
2 Hours
|
200 marks
Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam: The Main examination consists of Compulsory and Optional Papers. There are five compulsory papers of a total 1400 marks and two optional papers of total 1200 marks. Have a look at detailed exam pattern of Mains exam below:
|
Paper
|
Name of Paper
|
Total Duration
|
Total Marks
|
Compulsory Papers
|
Paper I
|
Odia Language
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper II
|
English
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper III
|
English Essay
|
3 Hours
|
200
|
Paper IV
|
General Studies I
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper V
|
General Studies II
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Optional Papers
|
Paper VI
|
Optional Paper I-A
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper VII
|
Optional Paper I-B
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper VIII
|
Optional Paper II-A
|
3 Hours
|
300
|
Paper IX
|
Optional Paper II-B
|
3 Hours
|
300
Odisha Civil Services Syllabus 2020
Odisha Civil Services Prelims Syllabus: Have a look at the detailed syllabus of Prelims exam for GS Paper I and GS Paper 2. The syllabus given below is based on the official notification of OPSC Notification.
|
Odisha Civil Services Prelims Syllabus
|
GS Paper I
|
National and International Current Events
Indian History & Indian National Movement
Geography - Physical, Social
Economic Geography of India & world
Indian Polity & Governance: Political System, Constitution, Public Policy, Panchayati Raj
Economic & Social Development- Development, Inclusion, Demographics, Poverty, Social Sector Initiatives
Environmental Ecology
Bio-diversity
Climate Change
General Science
|
GS Paper II
|
Comprehension
Communication skills
Logical Reasoning & Analytic ability
Decision making & problem-solving
General Mental Ability
Basic Numeracy
English Language Comprehension
Odisha Civil Services Mains Syllabus: In Mains exam, Paper I (Odia Language) and Paper-II (English) are qualifying in nature. The marks obtained in these two papers will not be counted for final ranking. The Mains exam will be descriptive in nature. Candidates need to attempt the main exam in pen and paper mode. They need to write the paper in their own handwriting. Candidates need to choose two optional papers for the mains. Have a look at these options below:
List of Optional Subjects for Mains Exam
Aspirants need to select two subjects for Mains exam from the list of optional papers and from each subject two papers will be organised. Once the candidates select optional subjects while filling application form for the Main examination, no request for change of subject will be entertained by the commission. Here is the list of optional subjects:
Agriculture
Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science
Anthropology
Agricultural Engineering
Botany
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Commerce & Accountancy
Electrical Engineering
Fisheries Science
Education
Economics
Forestry
Home Science
History
Geology
Geography
Indian Language & Literature
Physics
Mechanical Engineering
Management
Mathematics
Political Science
Public Administration
Psychology
Sociology
Statistics
Zoology
For detailed syllabus of all the subjects and papers, download the PDF file from the link mentioned below:
Detailed Syllabus of Odisha Civil Services Mains 2020 – Download PDF
Odisha Civil Services Interview or Personality Test 2020
Candidates who are able to qualify the Main exam will be called for the Odisha Civil Services Interview Round. The Interview will be a total of 250 Marks. There are no minimum qualifying marks for the interview round.
Odisha Civil Services Answer Key 2020
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the official answer key of prelims exam and mains exam on its official website. The answer key will be released initially for raising objections. The final answer key will be out after the commission analyses the objections received against the provisional answer keys of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020.
Odisha Civil Services Result 2020
The Commission will announce the results of the Prelims and Mains exams post the conclusion of exams. The Result will be released online on the official website opsc.gov.in. The result will be announced separately for each stage – Prelims, Mains & Interview.
Odisha Civil Services 2020: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. What is OPSC Civil Services Examination?
A. The OPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted every year for entry- level appointment in civil services of Odisha.
Q2. Who conducts the OPSC Civil Services Recruitment process?
A. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), established in 1949, has been authorized to conduct the Civil Services Exam every year.
Q3. How many vacancies will be filled through OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019?
A. The OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 will fill a total of 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B posts.
Q4. What are the posts recruited under the Grade A and Grade B of OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019?
A. Group A: Odisha Administrative Service; Odisha Police Service; Odisha Finance Service
Group B: Odisha Co-operative Service; Odisha Revenue Service; Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service
Q5. Is there a Negative Marking in OPSC Civil Services Exam 2019?
A. Yes, there is negative marking in both Prelims & Mains exam. One-fourth marks are deducted for a wrong answer.
Q6. What is the criterion followed by OPSC for shortlisting candidates for Mains exam?
A. The number of candidates in each category is selected 12 times the number of vacancies in the respective category.