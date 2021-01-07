OSSC Recruitment 2021 for Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notification for the recruitment of the post of Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2020.

Commission will release the date of activation of the online application for the post in the Details Advertisement. Candidates willing to apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2020 can check the short notification available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University can apply for OSSC Financial Inclusion Offier Recruitment 2020. They should have proficiency in Computer knowledge such as internet-mail, Word processing, Data analysis and presentation and must possess requisite certificate of passing HSC or ME standard in Odia as a language subject.

Selection for the OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of written exam and Viva Voce Test. Candidates will have to appear for written exam consist of General Awareness which will be Objective type/MCQ type Computer Based Test/OMR based Test. There will be 100 Marks and time allotted for the test will be 1 Hour and 30 Minute. Viva Voce test will be held for 10 Marks.

Candidates can check the short notification for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2020 available on the official website of OSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Financial Inclusion Officer Recruitment 2021: PDF





