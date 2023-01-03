OHPC Admit Card 2023 Released For Non-Executive Posts at ohpcltd.com: Check Download Link

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) has released the admit card for the Administrative and Non-Executive (ANE) posts on its official website-ohpcltd.com. Check download link here.

OPHC has invited online application for various posts including Administrative and Non-Executive (ANE) in the month of November 2022. All those candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) i.e. ohpcltd.com.

You will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website. However, you can download the Admit Card directly through the link given below.

OPHC will be conducting the written exam for the various Administrative and Non-Executive (ANE) posts including Jr. Clerk Trainee and LD Assistant Trainee in the month of January 2023.

Written exam for the Administrative and Non-Executive (ANE) posts will be consists of Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge and English Language and Comprehension. Candidates can check the short notice regarding the details of the written exam.

You can download the OHPC ANE Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

