Oil India Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C Officer Posts @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2020: Oil India Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Superintending Engineer (Drilling), Manager (Accounts)/Manager (Internal Audit), Senior Officer, Physiotherapist, Confidential Secretary and others in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A respectively. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 30 October 2020.

A total of 86 vacancies have been notified. Candidates should have a valid personal email ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered email ID.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 October 2020

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Superintending Engineer (Drilling)- 3 Posts

Manager (Accounts)/Manager (Internal Audit)- 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (ENT)- 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology)- 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Ophthalmology)- 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedic Surgeon) - 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)- 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Physician)- 1 Post

Senior Medical Officer - 3 Posts

Senior Security Officer - 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Electrical)- 5 Posts

Senior Officer (HR)- 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Legal) - 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Mechanical) - 18 Posts

Senior Officer (Instrumentation) - 4 Posts

Senior Officer (Geophysics) - 5 Posts

Senior Officer (Reservoir) - 1 Post

Physiotherapist - 1 Post

Confidential Secretary - 1 Post

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Medical Officer -MBBS from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Security Officer - Graduate in any discipline from a University.

Senior Officer (Electrical)- Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Senior Officer (HR)- MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management /HR/HRD/HRM of minimum 2 years duration.

Senior Officer (Legal) - Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 60% marks.

Senior Officer (Mechanical) - Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Senior Officer (Instrumentation) - Bachelor’s Degree in Instrumentation Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Senior Officer (Geophysics) - PG in Geophysics / Applied Geophysics / Exploration Geophysics of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks.

Senior Officer (Reservoir) - Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks.

Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree /Diploma in Physiotherapy of minimum 3 years duration and having 5 years post qualification experience.

Confidential Secretary - Graduate with 01/02 years Diploma in Secretarial Practice or Modern Office Management/Executive Assistant Diploma or Equivalent with knowledge of computer application with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD)/Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview.

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Salary

Grade C- Rs. 1,50,000/-

Grade B- Rs.1,20,000/-

Grade A - Rs.90000/-

How to apply Oil Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 October 2020. Candidates should read the instructions carefully and fill in the online Application Form giving accurate information. Candidates can refer to the notification PDF for more details.

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Application Fee