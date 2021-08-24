Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 535 Grade 3 Posts @oil-india.com

Oil India Limited is hiring 535 Grade 3 Posts on official website i.e. oil-india.com. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and other details here.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification: Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Grade 3 Posts on official website i.e. oil-india.com. Candidates possessing required eligibility criteria can apply online from 24 August 2021 and the last date for submitting online application is 23 September 2021.

A total of 300 vacancies are notified for Electrician Trade, Fitter Trade, Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade, Machinist Trade, Mechanic Diesel Trade, Electronics Mechanic Trade, Boiler Attendant, Turner Trade, Draughtsman Civil Trade, Instrument Mechanic Trade,Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, Surveyor Trade, Welder Trade and IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade.

Candidates can check more details Oil Indian Grade 2 Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and other details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 24 August 2021 Last Date of Application - 23 September 2021

Oil India Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 535

Electrician Trade - 38 Fitter Trade - 144 Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade - 42 Machinist Trade - 13 Mechanic Diesel Trade - 97 Electronics Mechanic Trade - 40 Boiler Attendant - 08 Turner Trade - 04 Draughtsman Civil Trade - 08 Instrument Mechanic Trade - 81 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - 44 Surveyor Trade - 05 Welder Trade - 06 IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade - 05

Eligibility Criteria for Oil India Grade 3 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Electrician Trade - Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.Must possess valid Electrical Workman's Permit (Part/Class I & Part/Class II) issued by Government Electrical Licensing Board Fitter Trade - Trade Certificate in Fitter Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade - Trade Certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Machinist Trade - Trade Certificate in Machinist Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Mechanic Diesel Trade - Trade Certificate in Mechanic Diesel Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Electronics Mechanic Trade - Trade Certificate in Electronics Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Boiler Attendant - Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 2 years duration from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Must possess valid and current 2nd Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority. Turner Trade - Trade Certificate in Turner Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Draughtsman Civil Trade - Trade Certificate in Draughtsman Civil Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board Instrument Mechanic Trade - Trade Certificate in Instrument Mechanic Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as the main subjects from a Government Recognized Board. Surveyor Trade - Trade Certificate in Surveyor Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board. Welder Trade - Trade Certificate in Welder Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade - Trade Certificate in IT&ESM / ICTSM / IT Trade from a Government Recognized Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

Oil India Age Limit:

General - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years SC/ST - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 35 Years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 33 Years

Selection Process for Oil India Grade 3 Posts

The selection process will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT).

How to Apply for Oil India Grade 3 Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidate can apply online through official website on or before 23 September 2021

