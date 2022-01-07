JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

OMC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 74 Foreman, Mining Mate and Others @omcltd.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has invited online application for the 74 Foreman, Surveyor, Mining Mate on its official website. Check OMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 7, 2022 11:13 IST
OMC Recruitment 2022

OMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd has invited online applications for recruitment to the 74 posts of Foreman, Surveyor and Mining Mate. In a bid to apply for OMC Recruitment 2022, candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of interview scheduled on 15/16 February 2022. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification Diploma in Mining with Foreman/HSC with Mining Mates Certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

You can check the details of the educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Notification Details for OMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
No. 66/OMC

Important Dates OMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Date for Walk-in-Interview: 
Foreman-15 February 2022
Surveyor-16 February 2022
Mining Mate III-16 February 2022


Vacancy Details OMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

Foreman-10
Surveyor-14
Mining Mate III-50

Eligibility Criteria OMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

Educational Qualification
Foreman-Diploma in Mining with Foreman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS.
Surveyor-Diploma in Mines Survey/Mining Engineering form a AICTE recognized Institute with Survey Certificate of Competency in Mining Survey from DGMS. 
Mining Mate III-HSC with Mining Mate Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS as per MMR(Metalliferous Mines Regulations) 1961

How to Apply 
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 15/16 February 2022 in accordance with the short notification. 

