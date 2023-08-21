Simple and Beautiful Onam Pookalam Drawing Ideas and Designs

Onam Festival 2023: Onam, is a festival of colours, history, culture, values, and belief. This festival has many attractions, like the Kaikottikkali dance, Puli Kali, boat races, banquet lunches, and the beautiful flower carpets called Pookalam. In this article, you will find a variety of Onam Pookalam designs that you can use to decorate your home for the Onam Festival in 2023. This will bring vibrancy to your Onam celebration. School students should check out these amazing yet simple Onam Pookalam drawings to create one at home and at school.
Onam Pookalam Drawing Ideas
Design 1. The Decent Pookalam
Design 2. The Tiranga Touch Pookalam
Design 3. Swastik Vibes Pookalam
Design 4. Ganesha Blessing Pookalam
Design 5. The Chakravuyh Pookalam
Design 6. The Flower Pookalam
Design 7. Boat Race Under the Sun Pookalam
Design 8. Devi Face Pookalam
Design 9. The Spiral Pookalam
Design 10. The Spkied Pookalam
When do we Celebrate Onam?
Onam is a celebration that usually starts in the middle of August and continues until mid-September. This month, according to the Malayalam calendar, is called Chingam. This 10-day Onam celebration includes multiple celebratory acts.
Significance of Onam Celebrations
Onam is celebrated by Malayalis to mark the homecoming of Mahabali, a great king. He was the grandson of Prahalad. He is one of the seven Chiranjivis and is considered to be the king of heaven in the next yuga.
Highlights of the Onam Celebration
Kaikottikkali dance, Puli Kali, boat races, banquet lunches, and the beautiful flower carpets called Pookalam are the key attractions during Onam. Onam sadhya is the traditional multi-course meal on this auspicious occasion. It is a vegetarian meal with 25 dishes served on a banana leaf.
