Simple and Beautiful Onam Pookalam Drawing Ideas and Designs

Onam Pookalam Designs: Here you will find the trendiest, simple, and beautiful Onam Pookalam Designs for the Onam Festival celebration 2023.

Onam Festival 2023: Onam, is a festival of colours, history, culture, values, and belief. This festival has many attractions, like the Kaikottikkali dance, Puli Kali, boat races, banquet lunches, and the beautiful flower carpets called Pookalam. In this article, you will find a variety of Onam Pookalam designs that you can use to decorate your home for the Onam Festival in 2023. This will bring vibrancy to your Onam celebration. School students should check out these amazing yet simple Onam Pookalam drawings to create one at home and at school.

Onam Pookalam Drawing Ideas

Design 1. The Decent Pookalam

Design 2. The Tiranga Touch Pookalam

Design 3. Swastik Vibes Pookalam

Design 4. Ganesha Blessing Pookalam

Design 5. The Chakravuyh Pookalam

Design 6. The Flower Pookalam

Design 7. Boat Race Under the Sun Pookalam

Design 8. Devi Face Pookalam

Design 9. The Spiral Pookalam

Design 10. The Spkied Pookalam

When do we Celebrate Onam?

Onam is a celebration that usually starts in the middle of August and continues until mid-September. This month, according to the Malayalam calendar, is called Chingam. This 10-day Onam celebration includes multiple celebratory acts.

Significance of Onam Celebrations

Onam is celebrated by Malayalis to mark the homecoming of Mahabali, a great king. He was the grandson of Prahalad. He is one of the seven Chiranjivis and is considered to be the king of heaven in the next yuga.

Highlights of the Onam Celebration

Kaikottikkali dance, Puli Kali, boat races, banquet lunches, and the beautiful flower carpets called Pookalam are the key attractions during Onam. Onam sadhya is the traditional multi-course meal on this auspicious occasion. It is a vegetarian meal with 25 dishes served on a banana leaf.

