Aamzon Great Indian Sale: OnePlus 7T available at jaw-dropping price

In a world full of premium segment smartphones, OnePlus’s baby OnePlus 7T stands out. While the premium segment phones ought to have high-end specifications, top-notch performance and a lot more, OnePlus 7T leads the pack marrying to the affordability of the phone. OnePlus 7T will give you the feeling of an expensive premium phone at an affordable price.

On top of that, Amazon’s current offer on the OnePlus 7T is like a cherry on the cake. Sounds exciting? Well, keep reading as we unveil the exciting offers and the features of OnePlus 7T:

Yes, you can avail OnePlus 7T by paying EMI as low as Rs. 1,789. Apart from this, Amazon is offering an instant 10% discount on SBI Credit Cards. You might not get this huge discount again on OnePlus 7T ever! So, grab the phone at Rs. 34,999 before the sale ends.

Other exciting offers include No Cost EMI for 9 months, up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange with old smartphones, and an instant 5% discount on the HSBC Cashback card.

Display and Performance that is hard to beat

‘Fast and Smooth’, the mantra fits well with the OnePlus 7T. The phone features a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel that supports the 90Hz refresh rate. If we compare this to the other smartphones in the same price bracket, OnePlus 7T stands out with its ‘blazingly fast’ performance. Once you start using OnePlus 7T, there’s no going back to any other brand.

Let’s admit it that we all love watching content on the go. So, get your hands on this phone right away as you will no longer have to compromise on the picture quality. The HDR10+ display of the OnePlus 7T makes viewing content on this smartphone, an experience you will never forget. With OnePlus 7T, you won’t compromise on the security as the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor that can unlock your phone in just a blink of an eye.

OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. Wondering what’s so special about it? Well, currently this is the fastest chipset on any Android phone out there. You can boast about having the fastest phone out there. Another advantage of this chipset is that it is focussed on gaming, so if you are a gaming zombie, the phone has a lot to offer you. The phone runs on the latest version of the OS that is Oxygen 10.0.7.

The phone comes with UFS 3.0 storage which means the OnePlus 7T can perform all your day to day tasks easily. The phone is available in 2 variants: 128GB Storage+8GB RAM and 256GB Storage+8GB RAM fulfilling all your needs to store photos, videos, games, etc. while giving you a promising fast performance.

Do you use your smartphone too often? Are you looking for a phone with longer battery life? The answer to both the questions is OnePlus 7T. As a smartphone company, OnePlus has always given its customers some impressive smartphones with lag-free performance and long battery life. The OnePlus 7T continues the same legacy. OnePlus promises a day of battery life on a single charge with a screen-on-time of up to 5 hours. Unbelievable! Right? But the phone promises to deliver this not only on paper but in real life too.

Don’t have much time to charge your phone? Don’t worry, OnePlus 7T solves this too! OnePlus is packed with OnePlus’s super-fast ‘Wrap Charge 30T’ technology. Wondering how this solves your problem? The company’s latest technology can charge your OnePlus 7T from 0% to 35% within 15 minutes and 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes!

OnePlus 7T is the right kind of ‘Pro’ when it comes to clicking pictures. If you are a social media worm sharing every moment of your life, OnePlus 7T is the right choice for you. Now capture beautiful sunrises and captivating sunsets, dramatic and sharp photos in low lights only with OnePlus 7T. The phone has an outstanding Super Macro mode too if you are into it.

OnePlus 7T sports a triple rear camera setup with 48MP Sony IMX586 as the main sensor followed by a 13MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. This is an amazing camera combination when it comes to clicking sharp images with balanced colors. The 16MP selfie camera also stands out in this price range. The phone clicks some mind-blowing photos in low-light too.

OnePlus 7T has a great in-hand experience as the phone is wrapped with a soft-touch glass and is really lightweight. The phone is thin at the edges having volume buttons on the left side. OnePlus offers you the signature ‘notification switch slider’ placed just above the power button. You can slide to switch between silent, vibrate and ringer mode. The speaker, USB-C port and a dual-SIM tray are housed at the bottom.

At the rear panel, beneath the eye-catching circular camera module, the phone has a two-tone flash. The phone is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5 on both the panels (rear and front) and has an aluminum frame covering the sides.

With an eye-catching camera module, sleek design, signature notification switch slider to soft-touch glass, fast and smooth display and the fastest chipset in Android phones. What else do you need on a smartphone? OnePlus 7T beats even the high-end premium phones. It doesn’t matter whether you are a gamer or a social media geek, OnePlus 7T is an all-rounder that can fulfill all your needs without making a dent on your wallet.