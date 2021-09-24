OPSC ACF Marks 2021 Released for ACF and Forest Ranger Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Cut Off Marks, Written & VV Marks for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts on its official website - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger Cut Off Marks, Written & VV Marks 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Cut Off Marks, Written & VV Marks for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Physical Verification and Endurance Test round for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts can check their Cut Off Marks, Written & VV Marks OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the marks obtained by the candidates in written exam with Viva Voce on its official website. Candidates can check the their total and subject wise parks in the written exam including in English/GK/Optional Subject in both the paper. Candidate can check their marks their Roll Number as uploaded on the official website.

Candidates can check the Cut Off Marks, Written & VV Marks for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger post against Advt No. 22 of 20 on its official website. The Highest/Lowest Marks for the finally selected candidates is also available on the official website.

The Highest marks for Male UR category is 1088 and the Lowest Marks is 992. The Highest marks for various categories are in accordance with SEBC-983, SC-998 and ST-880.

Candidates can also check their Viva Voce marks for the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts. Candidates can also check the qualifying marks in the written examination details for various category available on the official website.

In accordance with the Cut off marks for various category, UR Male-788, SEBC Male 716, SC Male 684 and ST Male-597. The Cut off marks for various categories for Female candidates are UR-790, SEBC-719, SC-697 and ST 573.

