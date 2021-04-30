OPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Asst. Executive Engineer (Electrical) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

OPSC Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the provisional result for the post of Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) against Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post can check provisional result and document verification schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the provisional list of candidates who have qualified in the written examination for Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) post. Commission had conducted the written exam for Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) post against Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20 on 28 February 2021.

Candidates qualified in the written test now will have to appear for the document verification round under selection process for Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) post. Commission will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 17 to 19 May 2021.

Candidates qualified in the written test should note that they will have to present on the document verification round as per the schedule and their roll number with the documents mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the details provisional list and document verification schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

