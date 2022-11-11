OPSC ASO DV Date 2022 (Released) at opsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Section Officer DV Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC ASO DV Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) on its official website. The document verification round for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) is scheduled form 14 November to 18 November 2022.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) against advertisement number 26 of 2021-22 post can download the OPSC ASO DV Schedule 2022 from the official website-opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that earlier OPSC has released the result of the candidates qualified in the written exam for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) against advertisement number 26 of 2021-22. A total of 1104 candidates have qualified in the written exam for the next document verification round as per the selection process for the same.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the ASO post are required to submit the essential documents in original/self-attested photo copy at the time of verification.

Candidates will have to produce the hard copy of online application form mentioning the Roll Number at the top right hand corn and 03 passport size photographs tagged to the application form. Candidates are required to check all the essentials documents to be produced at the time of verification mentioned in the notification.

