Addition of 10,000 Medical UG, PG Seats Approved in Government Colleges Check Details Here

Key Points
The Union Cabinet has approved the third phase of adding UG and PG medical seats. The third phase includes the scheme to add 5023 MBBS seats and 5000 PG seats in government colleges and medical institutions over the next three years.
The initiative has been taken by the government, considering that medical stream is a highly sought after professions with over 20 lakh students appearing for the NEET Examinations. The seats will be added for Rs. 15,034 crores. The scheme is in line with the plan to add 75000 new medical seats over the next five years, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in the Budget this year.
Under this schem, the centre will provide support for the addition of 4977 MBBS seats in 83 colleges for Rs. 5,972 crores and 4058 PG seats in 72 colleges costing Rs. 1,498 crores in the first phase. The second phase will have an addition of 4000 seats in 65 medical colleges costing Rs. 4478 crore.
The government has also taken initiatives to establish new medical colleges alongside existing district hospitals to increase the number of medical seats in the country and increase seats in existing medical colleges along with setting up new AIIMS.
There are approximately 1.2 Lakh MBBS seats and 74,306 PG seats in the country, which have nearly doubled from the initial 51,328 MBBS seats and 31,185 PG seats available in 2014.
The increase of seats will now encourage Indian students to study in medical colleges within the country.
