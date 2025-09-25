UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 Released at uco.bank.in, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025: The UCO Bank has released the UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 on September 24, 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The UCO Bank has released the result for posts such as IT Officer in MMGS -II, Chartered Accountant in MMGS -II, Fire Safety Officer in JMGS -I, and Economist in JMGS -I.
The candidates who have attempted the UCO Bank SO Interview conducted in Mid September 2025 can now download their result pdf after visiting the official website. The release of result marks the end of recruitment process UCO Bank SO Vacancies 2025.
UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 PDF Download
UCO Bank has released the Security Officer, IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Fire Safety Officer result in the pdf format containig the roll number of shortlisted candidates selected for appointment in the Bank. The final result has been released after conducting the written examination and interview. Click on the direct link below to download the UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 PDF.
IT Officer in MMGS -II
Chartered Accountant in MMGS -II
Fire Safety Officer in JMGS -I
Economist in JMGS -I
UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025: Overview
The UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 has been released to select eligible candidates for posts such as Security Officer, IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Fire Safety Officer. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for joining formalities. Check the table below for UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Bank Name
United Commercial Bank (UCO Bank)
Recruitment Year
2025
Post Name
Specialist Officer (SO) – JMGS-I & MMGS-II
Total Vacancies
68
Result Release Date
September 24, 2025
Official Website
Selection Stages
Written Exam
Interview
Document Verification
How to Download UCO Bank Final Result 2025?
The UCO Bank final result 2025 can be downloaded after the direct link above for immediate access or follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website.
- Visit the official SBI website, /uco.bank.in/en/web/guest/job-offers
- Click on the Security Officer, IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, or Fire Safety Officer.
- Use the Ctrl+F function to quickly find your roll number in the document
- Keep a copy for future reference during the onboarding process
