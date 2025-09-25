CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 Released at uco.bank.in, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 25, 2025, 13:46 IST

UCO Bank has declared the SO Final Result 2025 on September 24 in PDF format for posts like IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Fire Safety Officer. Candidates who appeared for the interview conducted in mid-September can now download the result PDF and check their roll number for final selection

UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025

UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025: The UCO Bank has released the UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 on September 24, 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The UCO Bank has released the result for posts such as IT Officer in MMGS -II, Chartered Accountant in MMGS -II, Fire Safety Officer in JMGS -I, and Economist in JMGS -I.
The candidates who have attempted the UCO Bank SO Interview conducted in Mid September 2025 can now download their result pdf after visiting the official website. The release of result marks the end of recruitment process UCO Bank SO Vacancies 2025.

UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 PDF Download

UCO Bank has released the Security Officer, IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Fire Safety Officer result in the pdf format containig the roll number of shortlisted candidates selected for appointment in the Bank. The final result has been released after conducting the written examination and interview. Click on the direct link below to download the UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 PDF.

IT Officer in MMGS -II

PDF Download

Chartered Accountant in MMGS -II

PDF Download

Fire Safety Officer in JMGS -I

PDF Download

Economist in JMGS -I

PDF Download

UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025: Overview

The UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 has been released to select eligible candidates for posts such as Security Officer, IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Fire Safety Officer. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for joining formalities. Check the table below for UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Bank Name

United Commercial Bank (UCO Bank)

Recruitment Year

2025

Post Name

Specialist Officer (SO) – JMGS-I & MMGS-II

Total Vacancies

68

Result Release Date

September 24, 2025

Official Website

www.ucobank.com

Selection Stages

Written Exam

Interview 

Document Verification

How to Download UCO Bank Final Result 2025?

The UCO Bank final result 2025 can be downloaded after the direct link above for immediate access or follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website.

  • Visit the official SBI website, /uco.bank.in/en/web/guest/job-offers
  • Click on the Security Officer, IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, or Fire Safety Officer.
  • Use the Ctrl+F function to quickly find your roll number in the document
  • Keep a copy for future reference during the onboarding process

 

