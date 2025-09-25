UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 Released at uco.bank.in, Steps to Download Scorecard Here

UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025: The UCO Bank has released the UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 on September 24, 2025 in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The UCO Bank has released the result for posts such as IT Officer in MMGS -II, Chartered Accountant in MMGS -II, Fire Safety Officer in JMGS -I, and Economist in JMGS -I.

The candidates who have attempted the UCO Bank SO Interview conducted in Mid September 2025 can now download their result pdf after visiting the official website. The release of result marks the end of recruitment process UCO Bank SO Vacancies 2025.

UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 PDF Download

UCO Bank has released the Security Officer, IT Officer, Chartered Accountant, Economist, and Fire Safety Officer result in the pdf format containig the roll number of shortlisted candidates selected for appointment in the Bank. The final result has been released after conducting the written examination and interview. Click on the direct link below to download the UCO Bank SO Final Result 2025 PDF.