OPSC Asst. Director Interview Date 2023 Released @opsc.gov.in: Download Detailed Schedule

OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the document verification/interview schedule for the post of Assistant Director in OS&ES cadre. The Commission is all set to conduct the document verification and interview for the above posts from April 19, 2023 onwards. All the candidates who have qualified for the document verification/interview round for the above posts can download the detailed interview schedule on its official website-opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the document verification/interview for the provisionally qualified candidates will be held on April 19/20, 2023. Candidates will have to attend first the document verification round before the interview session as per the schedule available on the official website.



Document verification will be conducted from 09.00 A.M. and 01.00 P.M. whereas the interview will be held from 10.30 A.M. and 02.45 P.M. Candidates can check their roll number wise schedule for document verification/interview round.

Candidates will have to produce the essential documents including the hard copy of the online application form with three passport size photographs and documents as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download: OPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2023