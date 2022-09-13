OPSC Civil Service Interview Date 2022 (Released) at opsc.gov.in, Download Detail Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the detail Document Verification & Personality Test schedule for the Odisha Civil Services-2020 on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detail Document Verification & Personality Test schedule for the post of Odisha Civil Services-2020 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Document Verification & Personality Test for the Odisha Civil Services-2020 from 19 September 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified in the Odisha Civil Services-2020 mains exam round can download OPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website- opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the Document Verification & Personality Test for the post of Odisha Civil Services-2020 against Advt. No. 07 of 2020-21 from 19 to 30 September 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Document Verification & Personality Test round for the Odisha Civil Services-2020 should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents during the document verification round as mentioned in the notification.

