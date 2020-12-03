OPSC Exam Schedule 2020 Released for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts@opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC Exam Schedule 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Exam Schedule for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts can check the details Exam Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.
As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts on 20 December 2020.
All such candidates who have applied for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist posts can check the exam date available on the official website.
Candidates who have applied for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist posts are advised to familiarize themselves for appearing on the same examination through the Mock Text Link. Commission will provide the link shortly on its official website. OPSC will upload the details programme of examination on its official website shortly.
All such candidates who have earlier applied for the OPSC Recruitment 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist posts can check the exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
How to Download: OPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts
- Visit the official website i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/.
- Go to the What's New available on the Home page of the website.
- Click on the link Notice for Conduct of Computer Based Recruitment Examination for Recruitment of Insurance Medical Officer & Specialist (Advt. No. 02 of 2020-21) given on the Home Page.
- The PDF of the desired Exam Schedule will be displayed on your screen.
- You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.
