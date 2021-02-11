OPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant Law Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC Interview Schedule 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Assistant Law Officer (ALO) Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Law Officer (ALO) Posts interview round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the Interview/Viva Voce test for Asst. Law Officer (Advt. No. 07 of 2019-20) on 19 February 2021. Candidates qualified in the document verification round for Asst. Law Officer are likely to appear for the interview round.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission has conducted the document verification round for Asst. Law Officer post on 08 February 2021. Selected candidates in the DV round should note that Interview will be conducted on 19 February 2021 in two sessions.

Candidates will have to present on the Interview round as per the schedule mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the details schedule available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

