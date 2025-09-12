School Assembly Headlines Today (13 September): C. P. Radhakrishnan Takes Oath, Retail Inflation Inches and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Retail Inflation Inches Up to 2.07% in August, Still Below RBI’s 4% Goal
Fivefold Rise in Northeast Rail Funding Under PM Modi Govt: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Meets EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioners
Youth Affairs Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Sports to Become a People’s Movement Across Bharat
Rashtriya Poshan Maah Kicks Off in Puducherry, Emphasizes Balanced Diets
Indian Coast Guard Reaffirms Commitment to Global Maritime Safety and Security
Government Dismisses Fake PM Mudra Yojana Loan Letter Circulating on Social Media
PM Modi Shares An Article Highlighting Northeast’s Rise, Calls Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line a Historic Milestone
C. P. Radhakrishnan Takes Oath as 15th Vice President of India
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Nepal: Leaders Urge Respect for Rule of Law amid Political Tensions
Russia Urges Poland to Reconsider Belarus Border Closure, Citing Regional Stability Risks
Japan’s Centenarian Population Hits Record 99,763
Sri Lankan Parliament Sets Timetable for the 2026 Budget
India-Norway Hold Inaugural Maritime Security, Disarmament Dialogue in Oslo
Mauritius PM Navin Chandra Ram Gulam Visits Ayodhya, Performs Pooja at Shri Ram Lala Temple
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
India’s Top Men’s Doubles Pair Satwik-Chirag Enter Semifinals of Hong Kong Open
Youth Affairs Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Sports to Become a People’s Movement Across Bharat
Asia Cup 2025: Oman to Take on Pakistan in Group A Opener at Dubai
FIDE Grand Swiss: Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin Stuns Parham Maghsoodloo to Move into Lead After Round Seven
India vs Switzerland: Nagal, Aryan Shah and Dhakshineswar Suresh in Singles Line-Up
FIDE Grand Swiss: World Champion D Gukesh Suffers Third Straight Defeat
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
Retail Inflation Inches Up to 2.07% in August, Still Below RBI’s 4% Goal
Crude Oil Prices Rise; Brent Up Over 2%, WTI Gains 1.8%
Rupee Rises 16 Paise to Close at 88.28 Against US Dollar
Sensex Rises 356 Points, Nifty Ends Above 25,100 as Markets Extend Winning Streak
Wall Street Closes at Record Highs as Dow Tops 46,000
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher on US Rate Cut Hopes; Midcaps, Smallcaps Outperform
Next-Gen GST Reforms: Essential Goods Made Tax-Free to Ease Burden on Citizens
Thought of the Day
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."
Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.
