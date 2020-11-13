OSSC Document Verification Date 2020 Released for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Document Verification Date 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Document Verification Date for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts (Advt. No. 4231/OSSC Dt.26.12.2016) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts can check the details on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - ossc.gov.in

According to the short notification released by the OSSC, the commission will conduct the Document Verification Schedule for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts on 26 November 2020 onwards in the office of the Commission at Barrack No-1, Unit-V, Bhubaneswar.

Commission will soon released the details programme for Certificate Verification to be conducted on the different dates shall be on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the DV round for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts should note that they can download their Admit Card for the DV round from 20 November 2020 from the official website.

In a bid to download their Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including login Id and password on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Mains Exam for the Document Verification round for Librarian/Assistant Librarian posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Document Verification Date 2020 for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts

How to Download: OSSC Document Verification Date 2020 for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts