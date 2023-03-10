OPSC MO DV Schedule 2023 OUT: Download OPSC Medical Officer Document Verification Schedule PDF and know DV Dates.

OPSC MO DV Schedule 2023 OUT: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Roll No. Wise Document Verification Schedule for the post of Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon on its official website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Commission conducted the written exam for the Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon 2022-23 on 20 February 2023 and Written Exam Result was released on 9 March 2023. The date for the Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is from 16 March 2023 to 21 March 2023. Candidates whose Roll No. appears in the OPSC Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Document Verification Schedule PDF can download OPSC Medical Officer DV Schedule 2023 from the official website. To download the OPSC Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon DV Schedule 2023 for the post of Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon, candidates need to check the official website. The OPSC MO DV Schedule 2023 PDF contains Roll No. wise and Date wise list of candidates who are to appear for Document Verification. A total of 1489 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Candidates can download the OPSC MO DV Schedule 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC MO DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Document Verification Notice- Recruitment to the Posts of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon) (Advt. No. 11 of 2022-23)”

Step 4: A PDF of DV Schedule Will Open

Step 5: Download and save the OPSC MO DV Schedule 2023 for future reference.

Candidates can download the DV Schedule from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the OPSC MO DV Schedule 2023



OPSC MO DV Schedule 2023: Document Verification Dates

The date for the Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is from 16 March 2023 to 21 March 2023. The Centre for Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is Cuttack.

OPSC Medical Officer DV 2023: List of Documents

Online Application Form Copy

Three Passport Size Photographs

High School Certificate

MBBS Degree Certificate and Marksheets

Conversion Certificate

Internship Certificate

Permanent Medical Registration Certificate

Odia Test Pass Certificate

Photo ID Proof

Caste Certificate

Any other Documents Mentioned

Candidates appearing in the Document Verification shall note that they have to report 30 minutes before the allotted time with all necessary documents/certificates. A total of 1489 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Their candidature is purely provisional and subject to document verification. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates.











