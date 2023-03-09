OPSC MO Result 2023 OUT: Download PDF Here and Know Assistant Surgeon DV Dates

Get here Result of OPSC Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon 2023 Written Exam. Download PDF and Check Roll No. Also Check Document Verification dates.

OPSC MO Result 2023 OUT: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Written exam Result for the post of Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon on its official website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Commission conducted the written exam for the Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon 2022-23 on 20 February 2023. Candidates who have applied for the post of Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon post can download OPSC MO Result 2023 from the official website. To download the written exam Result for the post of Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon, candidates need to check official PDF. A total of 1489 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Candidates can download the OPSC MO Result 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC MO Result 2022 Check Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Provisionally selected candidates in Written Test - Recruitment to the Posts of Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 11 of 2022-23)”

Step 4: A PDF of result Will Open

Step 5: Download and save the OPSC MO Result 2023 for future reference.

Candidates can download the Result from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download the OPSC MO Result 2023



Click Here

OPSC MO 2023: Document Verification Dates

The date for the Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is from 16 March 2023 to 21 March 2023. The Centre for Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Document Verification is Cuttack.

Candidates appearing in the Document Verification shall note that they have to report on time with all necessary documents/certificates. A total of 1489 candidates have been selected provisionally for document verification. Their candidature is purely provisional and subject to document verification. Candidates are advised to keep checking official website for further updates.













