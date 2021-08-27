Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 Released for Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

 Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Medical Officer on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Check direct link here. 

Created On: Aug 27, 2021 10:14 IST
OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 Download
OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Medical Officer. Candidates who have applied for the Special Recruitment of Medical Officer post can download OPSC Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC MO Admit Card Link is available on the official website of OPSC. However you can download the OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Link to Download: OPSC MO Admit Card 2021

It is noted that Commission will conduct the written examination for Special Drive Recruitment to the Posts of Medical Officer Advt. No. 11 of 2021-22 on 01 September 2021. As per the exam programe  released earlier, exam will be hold from 10.00 A,M. to 01.00 P.M. (10.00 A.M. to 02.00 P.M. for PWD candidates.)

In a bid to download the OPSC MO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No and Date of Birth on the official website. 

All those candidates who have to appear in the written examination for the Special Drive Recruitment for Medical Officer against Advt. No. 11 of 2021-22 can download the OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 from the official website. 

Process to Download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Go to official website of OPSC - opsc.gov.in
  • Click on the link 'Download Admission Certificate and Instructions to Candidates for the Written Exam to be held on 01.09.2021 for Special Recruitment of Medical Officer' on the home page.
  • You will have to provide your login credentials including Roll No and Date of Birth on the given space.
  • You will get your OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 on your screen.
  • Download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 and save the same for your future reference. 

Comments