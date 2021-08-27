OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 Released for Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Medical Officer on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Medical Officer. Candidates who have applied for the Special Recruitment of Medical Officer post can download OPSC Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission - opsc.gov.in.

Link to Download: OPSC MO Admit Card 2021





It is noted that Commission will conduct the written examination for Special Drive Recruitment to the Posts of Medical Officer Advt. No. 11 of 2021-22 on 01 September 2021. As per the exam programe released earlier, exam will be hold from 10.00 A,M. to 01.00 P.M. (10.00 A.M. to 02.00 P.M. for PWD candidates.)

In a bid to download the OPSC MO Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No and Date of Birth on the official website.

Process to Download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 ?