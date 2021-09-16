OPSC MO Answer Key 2021 Released for Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Answer Key for the Medical Officer post on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC MO Answer Key 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Answer Key for the written examination for Medical Officer post against Advt. No. 11 of 2021-22. All the candidates who have appeared in the written examination for Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Post can download the OPSC MO Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had conducted the written examination for Special Drive Recruitment for Medical Officer Post on 01 September 2021. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Answer Key for the Medical Officer Posts including the distribution of Questions in different series with Answers.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had published a notification for recruitment to the 1500 posts of Medical Officer (MO) Assistant Surgeon. These positions are available in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre for SC and ST Category under Family and Health Department.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Special Drive Recruitment for Medical Officer against Advt. No. 11 of 2021-22 can check the OPSC MO Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OPSC Medical Officer Answer Key 2021 PDF