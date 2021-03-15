OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021 Announced for Odisha Civil Service Exam @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the prelims exam date for Odisha Civil Service Exam against Advertisement No-07/2020-2021 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Odisha Civil Service Exam can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam tentatively in 1st week of May 2021.

Notification further says," It is for information of all concerned that the Commission has decided to conduct the OCS preliminary (written) examination 2020 pursuant Advt. No 07 of 2020-21, tentatively on 1st week of May 2021. The details of the progamme of the said examination shall be noticed later, subject to other exigencies."

All such candidates applied for Odisha Civil Service Exam against Advertisement No-07/2020-2021 are advised to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for further information.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission had released the recruitment notification for Odisha Civil Service Exam 2020 for recruitment to the 392 Group A and Group B Posts. Out of total 392 posts, Odisha Administrative Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 137 Posts, Odisha Police Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 06 Posts, Odisha Finance Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 104 Posts, Odisha Cooperative Service, (Group-B) - 08 Posts, Odisha Revenue Service (Group-B) - 74 Posts and for Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service(Group-B) - 63 Posts.

Candidates applied for Odisha Civil Service Exam against Advertisement No-07/2020-2021 can check the OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021 on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021 for Odisha Civil Service Exam





How to Download: OPSC OCS Prelims Schedule 2021 for Odisha Civil Service Exam