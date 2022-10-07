OPSC OCS Provisional List 2022 (Out) For Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam: Check Zone Wise List Here

The Odisha PSC has released the Roll List of the candidates who have been selected for the OCS-2021 prelims exam on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check link here.

OPSC OCS Provisional List 2022 : The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Roll List of the candidates from various zone who have been selected for the OCS-2021 Preliminary Examination. Candidates applied successfully for the Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam round can check their Roll Number for the same which is available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

However, you can download the details Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Provisional List 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC OCS Provisional List 2022





It is noted that OPSC is set to conduct the Odisha Civil Services 2021 prelims exam on 16 October 2022.

As per programmed released earlier, Commission will conduct the Odisha Civil Services 2021 prelims exam on 16 October 2022 in two sittings. The Odisha Civil Services 2021 exam will be conducted in five zones of the states including Balasore, Berhapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Commission has uploaded the Roll List of the candidates selected for OCS-2021 Preliminary Examination from various zones including Sambalpur, Cuttack ,Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Balasore on the official website. You can check your prelims exam centre with your Roll Number in accordance with the zone of the state.

You can download the OPSC Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Provisional List 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: OPSC OCS Provisional List 2022