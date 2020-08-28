OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam Postponed due to COVID-19, Check New Dates Here

OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam due to COVID-19. All those candidates who have qualified for OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Prelims Exam are advised to gear up themselves with the exam preparations, the commission may soon conduct the exam.

OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam was scheduled to be held in September 2020 which is now postponed due to the present situation of COVID-19. The commission has released a notice regarding the postponement of the OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam.

According to the release, the commission will conduct OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam tentatively in November 2020. The exact date and time for the exam will be communicated to the candidates later. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC for latest updates.

Download OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam Notice

Official Website

OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam Pattern

OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam shall consist of 5 papers (compulsory papers) and 4 paper (optional papers) out of which 2 subjects to be selected by the candidate as optional subjects and each paper shall be of three hours. Each question will be of matriculation standard and shall be qualifying in nature.

Those who will qualify in OPSC Odisha Civil Service 2019 Mains Exam will be called for personality test/interview for the selection of 153 vacancies. All candidates are advised to stay with jagranjosh.com or official website for latest updates.

