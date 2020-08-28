AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: 191 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020: Dept of Gram/ Ward Volunteers & Village/ Ward Secretariat, AP has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Grama/ Ward Volunteer Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in latest by 1 Sept 2020.

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications have been started from today.i.e. 28 August 2020. Candidates can directly access the online application link by scrolling down. The Government of Andhra Pradesh will recruit 191 vacancies of Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Volunteers. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through this article for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and others.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 1 September 2020

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Grama/ Ward Volunteer (Nellore) - 191 Posts

AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates are advised to check detailed notification given below for educational qualification.

Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

Selection Criteria for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts

All eligible applicants shall be called for interview by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/ Tahsildar/EO (PR&RD). The selection of the candidates will be done based on knowledge on various Government Schemes, Programs, welfare activities, Previous work experience, Leadership qualities, good communication skills and general awareness and Soft Skills.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for AP Grama/Ward Volunteer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 August to 1 September 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification more details related educational qualification, selection criteria and other details.