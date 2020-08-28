BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2020: 35 Vacancies Notified for Associate Professor and Professor Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor and Professor in Govt. Engineering College under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from today onwards. i.e. 28 August 2020.

BPSC Professor and Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be continued till 28 September 2020 for 35 vacancies. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Registration Dates: 28 August to 16 September 2020

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 28 September 2020

Last date for submission of application fee: 21 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of online application: 5 October 2020

BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Associate Professor - 4 Posts

Professor - 31 Posts

BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Associate Professor - PhD in Computer Science and Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelors or Masters level in Computer Science and Engg.

Professor - PhD degree in Electrical Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelors or Masters level in Electrical Engg. Experience Required for Faculty Posts

Associate Professor - Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D experience.

Professor -a minimum of l0 years of experience in teaching/research/industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor.

Age Limit - minimum 30 years

Selection Criteria for Faculty Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Academic Performance, Research Performance, Domain Knowledge and Teaching skill.

BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification

BPSC Associate Recruitment 2020 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Faculty Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 August 2020 to 16 September 2020. After submission of online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 10 October 2020. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDFs for reference.

Application Fee

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST candidates of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

Residents of Bihar (Reserved/Unreserved), Female candidates - Rs. 25/-

PWD - Rs. 25/-

All others - Rs. 100/-

Check Latest Government Jobs in Bihar:

BPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF out: Apply Online for 111 HOD Engineering Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in from 28 Aug

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Apply Online for 36 HOD (Electrical Engineering) Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for Professor and Associate Professor Posts, Online Application starts from 28 Aug

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 137 Vacancies Notified

BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 27 Posts in Govt. Engineering Colleges@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 84 Posts in Physics/Chemistry and Humanity @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 119 Lecturer Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 27 Posts in Govt. Engineering Colleges@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF