BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 27 Posts in Govt. Engineering Colleges@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 in Govt. Engineering Colleges: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the 27 various Professor Posts in Electrical & Electronics, Computer Science and Chemistry Departments in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advt. No. 16-17-18/2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 in Govt. Engineering Colleges on or before 11 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply Online for BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 in Govt. Engineering Colleges. Last date for the online registration for BPSC Principal Recruitment 2020 is 11 September 2020. The Online application process for the BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 in Govt. Engineering Colleges will commence from 14 August 2020.

Notification details for BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020

Advt. No: 16/2020

Advt. No: 17/2020

Advt. No: 18/2020

Important Dates BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020

Registration Dates: 14 to 31 August 2020

Last date for remitting online application fee: 04 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 11 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 18 September 2020



Vacancy Details BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020

Advt. No: 16/2020

Professor (Chemistry)-08

Advt. No: 17/2020

Professor (Computer Science )-12

Advt. No: 18/2020

Professor (Electrical & Electronics)-07

Eligibility Criteria BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Professor (Chemistry)-Ph.D degree in Chemistry and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelorrs or Master's level in Chemistry.

Professor (Computer Science )-Ph.D degree in Computer Science and Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either

Bachelor's or Master/s level in Computer Science and Engg.

Professor (Electrical & Electronics)-Ph.D degree in Electrical and Electronics Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor/s or Master/s level in Electrical and Electronics Engg.

BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Advt No- 16/2020: PDF



BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Advt No- Advt. No: 17/2020: PDF



BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Advt No- Advt. No: 18/2020: PDF





How to Apply for BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply from 14 August 2020 to 31 August 2020 with the official website of BPSC. Applying candidates should note that after submission of the online applications, they will have to submit the hard copy of the application to the office of Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 18 September 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF Hyperlink given in the article for more details regarding the BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification.