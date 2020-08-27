BPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF out: Apply Online for 111 HOD Engineering Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in from 28 Aug

BPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of HOD, Electronic Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be started from 28 August 2020 and continued till 16 September 2020. A total of 111 vacancies will be recruited in the engineering department out of which 35 vacancies are for HOD, Mechanical Engineering, 37 vacancies are for HOD, Civil Engineering and 39 are for HOD, Electronics Engineering. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Registration Dates: 28 August to 16 September 2020

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 28 September 2020

Last date for submission of application fee: 21 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of online application: 5 October 2020

BPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

HOD Mechanical Engineering - 35 Posts

HOD Civil Engineering - 37 Posts

HOD, Electronics Engineering - 39 Posts

BPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

HOD Mechanical Engineering - PhD in Civil Engg.flechnology and First Class at Bachelor's or Masters level in the Civil Engg./ Technology or Bachelors and Masters degree in Mechanical Engg./Technology.

HOD Civil Engineering -PhD in Civil Engg. Technology and First Class at Bachelor's or Masters level in the Civil Engg./ Technology or Bachelor's and Masters degree in Civil Engg./Technology.

HOD, Electronics Engineering - PhD in Electronics Engg./technology and First Class at Bachelors or Masters level in the Electronics Engg./Technology.Bachelors and Masters degree in Electronics Engg./Technology.

Experience for Engineering Posts - with doctorate 12 years of experience required, for graduation and post-graduation degree holders, minimum 15 years of experience required.

BPSC HOD Civil Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification

BPSC HOD Electronics Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification

BPSC HOD Mechanical Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Engineer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 August 2020 to 16 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 10 October 2020. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDFs for reference.

Application Fee for Engineering Posts

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST candidates of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

Residents of Bihar (Reserved/Unreserved), Female candidates - Rs. 25/-

PWD - Rs. 25/-

All others - Rs. 100/-

